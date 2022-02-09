U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.95
    +0.29 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1430
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5880
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,447.68
    +295.48 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.18
    +38.47 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

CHAR Technologies Announces Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CTRNF

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Technologies" or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: YES) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 6,666,667 units at a price of CDN$0.45 per unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$3,000,000.

Each unit will comprise one common share of the Company (“Share”) and one-half share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share for eighteen months after the closing of the Offering at a price of CDN$0.60.

The majority of the Offering is expected to be raised from existing shareholders, and current and former directors, executive officers, business associates and employees, some of whom are insiders of the Company. Any participation by insiders in the Offering would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

CHAR Technologies intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital needs including to advance the development of both contracted and earlier stage projects.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur in late February, 2022, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The securities issued under the Offering, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing in organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development, custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White
Chief Executive Officer
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com
T: 866 521-3654

Mark Korol
Chief Financial Officer
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
E: m.korol@chartechnologies.com

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about CHAR and is business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such statements reflect CHAR’s current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 31, 2022 and available under CHAR’s profile on www.sedar.com. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ‎is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.‎


Recommended Stories

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are All Rising Today

    Tech stocks continued to rally today with the Nasdaq Composite up roughly 1.9% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) powered lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 11% higher today, Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded nearly 13% higher, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded more than 5% higher. As has now been discussed many times, the markets turned ugly starting in early November as the Federal Reserve got more serious about combatting the rising inflation being seen in higher daily prices.

  • Fed may pause rate hikes on inflation, growth data, strategist says

    Frances Newton Stacy, Optimal Capital Director of Strategy, andKevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income Co-CIO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to recap the markets on Feb. 9.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • MGM shares up on positive earnings report, international expansion plans

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for MGM.

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Glaxo boss clears path for sale of consumer business

    Dame Emma Walmsley has opened the door to a sale of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer arm after it rejected a £50bn takeover bid by Unilever.

  • Meta shares rise, travel stocks up, Chinese EV makers rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an outlook on the market and tech, travel, pharmaceutical, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks.

  • Uber posts quarterly profit as ride demand recovers, delivery remains strong

    (Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported its second quarterly operating profit as demand for its ride-hailing service approached pre-pandemic levels and its food delivery business turned profitable for the first time. The company's first-quarter outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations as the Omicron coronavirus variant dampens travel, but Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said business had started picking up into February. Uber's earnings release came shortly before the company's first-ever investor day, to be held on Thursday in New York.

  • Affirm Reports Earnings Thursday; Why This Put Option Immediately Earns $235

    If the stock stays above 52 at expiry, the put expires worthless, leaving the trader with a 4.73% return on capital at risk.

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but shares popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.