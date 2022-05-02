U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

CHAR Technologies Annual and Special Meeting Results

CHAR Technologies Ltd.
·2 min read
  • CTRNF
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
CHAR Technologies Ltd.

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Technologies" or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: YES) announces results from its Annual and Special Meeting (“ASM”) held on April 28th, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. At the ASM, shareholders approved the following resolutions: Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditor and Approval of Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan.

The Company also presented a summary of 2021 highlights and discussed current and future business operations. CHAR Technologies also hosted guest speaker Diane Brady, a veteran business journalist who provides editorial insights focused on C-suite and entrepreneurial networks.

A replay of the ASM can be viewed at the following link: https://chartechnologies.com/video-replay-2022-char-annual-general-meeting/

A total of 29,918,902 common shares were voted at the ASM representing 36.0% of the total outstanding common shares.

Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Director Nominee

For (%)

Withhold (%)

William White

99.8

0.2

Eric Beutel

99.8

0.2

James Sbrolla

99.8

0.2

Benj Gallander

99.8

0.2

Jane Pagel

99.8

0.2

Nik Nanos

99.8

0.2

Paul Pellegrini

99.8

0.2

Hugh Cleland

99.8

0.2

For (%)

Withhold (%)

Appointment of Auditor

99.8

0.2


For (%)

Withhold (%)

Approval of Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan

97.5

2.5

For (%)

Withhold (%)

Approval of Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan (Majority of Minority)

95.5

4.5

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing in organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development, custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Mark Korol

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

E: m.korol@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.


