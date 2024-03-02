Advertisement
CHAR Technologies First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Disappoint

CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$414.7k (down 17% from 1Q 2023).

  • Net loss: CA$2.37m (loss widened by 149% from 1Q 2023).

  • CA$0.024 loss per share (further deteriorated from CA$0.011 loss in 1Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

CHAR Technologies Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 49% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.0% growth forecast for the Commercial Services industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Commercial Services industry.

The company's shares are up 4.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for CHAR Technologies (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

