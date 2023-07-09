The Character Group plc's (LON:CCT) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 22% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Character Group (LON:CCT). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Character Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Character Group is:

10% = UK£3.9m ÷ UK£37m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Character Group's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Character Group seems to have a decent ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 15%. Further, Character Group's five year net income growth of -0.3% is more or less flat. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So there might be other reasons for the flat earnings growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitve pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 20% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Character Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Character Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 33% (implying that the company keeps 67% of its income) over the last three years, Character Group has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Character Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Character Group has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Character Group's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

