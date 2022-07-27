Charah Solutions, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To register to participate live on this conference call, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a Conference ID for entry. We recommend registering a minimum of 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. Participants may also listen to the conference call via webcast by visiting the Investors section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investors section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com after 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing 1-800-770-2030. The playback ID is 13653.

About Charah Solutions

With more than 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects of sustainably managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, structural fill projects, power plant remediation and site redevelopment. For more information, please visit www.charah.com or download our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report at charah.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

