Charbone Hydrogen Corporation Closes the Market

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer, Stephane Dallaire, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Finance, Charbone Hydrogen Corporation ("Charbone" or the "Company") (TSXV: CH) and their team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Charbone Corporation is a Canadian green hydrogen group established in North America. The Company's strategy consists in developing modular and expandable hydrogen facilities. Through the acquisition of hydropower plants in the United States of America and Canada, Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a provider of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial enterprises. Learn more at http://www.charbone.com .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c2063.html