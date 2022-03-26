U.S. markets closed

Charcoal Market Size to Grow by USD 2.12 Bn | 45% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Charcoal Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.09% in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (households, metallurgical industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Charcoal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Charcoal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Charcoal Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bricapar SA

  • Dorset Charcoal Co. Ltd.

  • Duraflame Inc.

  • Fire and Flavor

  • Fogo Charcoal

  • Gryfskand sp zoo

  • Kamado Joe Co. Inc.

  • Maurobera SA

  • Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd

  • Namchar Pty. Ltd.

  • Parker Charcoal Co.

  • Rancher Charcoal

  • Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

  • Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot

  • The Clorox Co.

  • The Saint Louis Charcoal Co. LLC

  • Timber Charcoal Co. LLC

  • Two Trees Products

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Charcoal Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 45% of the global market growth. Recoverable coal reserves would last about 470 years, while recoverable reserves in producing mines would last about 25 years, based on the 2020 coal output of around 0.535 billion short tons in the United States. Over the forecast period, this will aid the expansion of the charcoal market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Charcoal Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the household segment's share of the charcoal market will expand significantly. In many developing countries, charcoal is the primary cooking fuel for city dwellers. When wood fuels are scarce, households spend more time collecting wood fuel, consume less nutritious food, cook for shorter periods, and drink contaminated water. Barbecuing has become more popular in Asian nations such as India in recent years. Changes in lifestyle, human migration, and globalization are all contributing to this expanding trend.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Regulations requiring the reduction of GHG emissions and the use of bioenergy in heating systems are the primary drivers driving growth in the charcoal market. Rising temperatures, as well as changes in snow and rainfall patterns, are all effects of climate change. The fundamental cause of these emissions is the burning of fossil fuels to meet energy demand. To boost the share of renewables in heat generation, some governments have established required restrictions and energy tariffs, as well as providing grants, subsidies, and incentives.

A charcoal market trend that is predicted to have a favorable impact in the next years is the problems in attracting investments to the coal industry. Compared to wood fuels like charcoal, coal provides several advantages. Coal is more compact than wood fuels, burns steadily, and generates more heat. In many areas, coal and coke have supplanted charcoal in the metallurgical industry. Because coal is a major pollutant of the environment, the global coal industry has undergone significant changes in terms of production in recent years.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Charcoal market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Coal Market in Japan by Type and Source - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bamboo Charcoal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Charcoal Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.09

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bricapar SA, Dorset Charcoal Co. Ltd., Duraflame Inc., Fire and Flavor, Fogo Charcoal, Gryfskand sp zoo, Kamado Joe Co. Inc., Maurobera SA, Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Namchar Pty. Ltd., Parker Charcoal Co., Rancher Charcoal, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot, The Clorox Co., The Saint Louis Charcoal Co. LLC, Timber Charcoal Co. LLC, and Two Trees Products

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Households - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Metallurgical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bricapar SA

  • 10.4 Duraflame Inc.

  • 10.5 Fire and Flavor

  • 10.6 Fogo Charcoal

  • 10.7 Gryfskand sp zoo

  • 10.8 Maurobera SA

  • 10.9 Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd

  • 10.10 Namchar Pty. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

  • 10.12 The Clorox Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charcoal-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-12-bn--45-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301510262.html

SOURCE Technavio

