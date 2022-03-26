Charcoal Market Size to Grow by USD 2.12 Bn | 45% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Charcoal Market will witness a YOY growth of 4.09% in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (households, metallurgical industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Charcoal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The Charcoal Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bricapar SA

Dorset Charcoal Co. Ltd.

Duraflame Inc.

Fire and Flavor

Fogo Charcoal

Gryfskand sp zoo

Kamado Joe Co. Inc.

Maurobera SA

Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd

Namchar Pty. Ltd.

Parker Charcoal Co.

Rancher Charcoal

Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot

The Clorox Co.

The Saint Louis Charcoal Co. LLC

Timber Charcoal Co. LLC

Two Trees Products

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Charcoal Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 45% of the global market growth. Recoverable coal reserves would last about 470 years, while recoverable reserves in producing mines would last about 25 years, based on the 2020 coal output of around 0.535 billion short tons in the United States. Over the forecast period, this will aid the expansion of the charcoal market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Charcoal Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the household segment's share of the charcoal market will expand significantly. In many developing countries, charcoal is the primary cooking fuel for city dwellers. When wood fuels are scarce, households spend more time collecting wood fuel, consume less nutritious food, cook for shorter periods, and drink contaminated water. Barbecuing has become more popular in Asian nations such as India in recent years. Changes in lifestyle, human migration, and globalization are all contributing to this expanding trend.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Regulations requiring the reduction of GHG emissions and the use of bioenergy in heating systems are the primary drivers driving growth in the charcoal market. Rising temperatures, as well as changes in snow and rainfall patterns, are all effects of climate change. The fundamental cause of these emissions is the burning of fossil fuels to meet energy demand. To boost the share of renewables in heat generation, some governments have established required restrictions and energy tariffs, as well as providing grants, subsidies, and incentives.

A charcoal market trend that is predicted to have a favorable impact in the next years is the problems in attracting investments to the coal industry. Compared to wood fuels like charcoal, coal provides several advantages. Coal is more compact than wood fuels, burns steadily, and generates more heat. In many areas, coal and coke have supplanted charcoal in the metallurgical industry. Because coal is a major pollutant of the environment, the global coal industry has undergone significant changes in terms of production in recent years.

Charcoal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bricapar SA, Dorset Charcoal Co. Ltd., Duraflame Inc., Fire and Flavor, Fogo Charcoal, Gryfskand sp zoo, Kamado Joe Co. Inc., Maurobera SA, Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Namchar Pty. Ltd., Parker Charcoal Co., Rancher Charcoal, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot, The Clorox Co., The Saint Louis Charcoal Co. LLC, Timber Charcoal Co. LLC, and Two Trees Products Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Households - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Metallurgical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bricapar SA

10.4 Duraflame Inc.

10.5 Fire and Flavor

10.6 Fogo Charcoal

10.7 Gryfskand sp zoo

10.8 Maurobera SA

10.9 Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd

10.10 Namchar Pty. Ltd.

10.11 Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

10.12 The Clorox Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

