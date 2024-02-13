Charcuterie meat packages recalled nationwide. Aldi, Costco, Publix affected
An undetermined amount of charcuterie meat has been recalled the Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
The USDA said that packages from Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. contained coppa that was potentially under processed and could contain food borne pathogens.
The packages have the establishment labels EST. M47967 or EST. M7543B on the packaging and have been shipped across the country under multiple brand names including Appleton Farms, Dietz and Watson, and Publix, according to the USDA. The recall includes packages sold at Aldi, Costco and Sam's Club.
The company issued a January recall for Salmonella contamination in charcuterie meats. It was during an investigation into the recall that the Food Safety and Inspection Service found that the meat could be under processed.
Consumers and businesses that have the recalled packages are advised to throw away or return the products.
Recalled product labels
Symptoms of and treatment for salmonella disease
Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The signs of salmonella poisoning include:
Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving
Diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit
Excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down
Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up
Stomach cramps
These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recall of charcuterie meats for under processing expands, USDA says