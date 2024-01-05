Charcuterie meat sold at Sam's Club recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

If you've recently purchased a ready-to-eat charcuterie board from Sam's Club, you may want to check the label.

Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. is recalling over 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products due to a possible salmonella contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler was produced on Oct. 30, 2023, according to the news release. The recalled products include 18-oz. plastic tray packages containing "Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa" with lot code L075330300.

The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages and have a "best if used by" date of April 27, 2024.

Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. is recalling over 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The products in question bear establishment number "EST. 7543B" inside the USDA mark of inspection and "EST. #47967" printed with the lot and date codes.

States affected include Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas

According to the USDA, these products were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified that a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for salmonella, according to the news release.

The USDA says the FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners to investigate the multistate outbreak.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the USDA.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916 and consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Story continues

Product recall database: See USA TODAY's product recall database

Symptoms of salmonella

According to the USDA, consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within six hours to six days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment, according to the USDA.

Older adults, infants and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Consumers concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fratelli Beretta charcuterie meat recalled from Sam's Club stores