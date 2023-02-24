ReportLinker

Major players in the charge card market are American Express, Diners Club, Coutts Silk, Abc, Xyz. The global charge card market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2021 to $1.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.

New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Charge Card Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280266/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the charge card market are American Express, Diners Club, Coutts Silk, Abc, Xyz.



The global charge card market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2021 to $1.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The change card market is expected to grow to $2.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1%.



The charge cards market consists of revenue by entities that are engaged in storing, processing and transmitting charge card data.Charge cards are similar to credit cards, but do not have a pre-set credit limit.



Cardholders are not charged any interest and are required to pay the outstanding balance in full upon receiving a statement.Revenue generated from the cards market include all processing and service fees levied by banks and financial institutions for processing card-based payments.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A charge card is a sort of electronic payment card that does not charge interest but requires to pay the statement balance in full on a monthly basis.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the charge card market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the charge card market.



The regions covered in the charge card report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of charge cards are gold cards, platinum cards, plum cards, business gold cards, business platinum cards, and other charge cards.The gold charge card from American Express is an entry-level card and has the benefits of a credit card.



The types of institutions involved are banking institutions and non-banking institutions. These are used by a variety of end-users, including retail, corporations, and the government/public sector.



The lack of a pre-set spending limit and greater flexibility in spending contributed to the growth of the charge card market.Charge cards offer financial flexibility with no pre-set spending limit on the purchase, which means more buying power.



Additionally, charge cards offer premium rewards, maximize reward points based on spending patterns, and also offer a variety of travel and purchase protections.For instance, American Express offers complimentary airport lounge access, hotel room upgrades, travel insurance, and much more.



Customers will be able to improve their credit score by using charge cards responsibly and paying on time every month.A charge card allows a customer to organize personal events, dining reservations, golf bookings, movie and theatre ticket bookings, and enjoy exclusive rates and discounts with leading airlines.



These factors boosted demand for charge card services, and this, in turn, drove the charge card market. However, having no pre-set spending limit does not mean unlimited spending. The purchasing power is adjusted based on the use of the card, payment history, credit record, financial resources, and other factors. This, in turn, will assist the customer in developing financial discipline.



Low-income levels and financial instability are expected to limit the charge card market’s growth.For instance, Egypt is facing financial instability, and all economic activities in a country are affected.



According to the Equifax quarterly consumer credit demand index, in June 2022, personal loan applications in Australia increased by 4.2% as compared to June 2021 and overall consumer credit applications increased by 10.2% as compared to June 2021. According to the National Statistics Agency of Egypt, the International Monetary Fund expects the inflation rate in Egypt to be in double digits until 2021. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has disturbed the financial stability of major countries around the world due to restrictive measures such as social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries, factories, and other commercial activities. The trade has been disrupted, resulting in economic losses. Such financial instability in the lives of people disables them from paying the outstanding balance immediately and thereby harms the charge card market. Major players in the charge card market are American Express, Diners Club, and Coutts Silk.



The countries covered in the charge card market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The change card research report is one of a series of new reports that provides change card statistics, including change card industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with change card share, detailed change card segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the change card industry. This change card research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280266/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



