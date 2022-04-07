Charge Enterprises Approved to List on the Nasdaq Global Market; Trading to Begin on April 12, 2022, under Symbol CRGE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today announced its common shares have been approved for uplist to The Nasdaq Global Market. Trading is expected to begin with the open of the market on April 12, 2022, under Charge's existing ticker symbol "CRGE". Charge's common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Markets quotation system until trading commences on The Nasdaq Global Market. Stockholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting.

"Uplisting our shares to Nasdaq is a significant achievement, and we are thrilled to reach this pivotal moment as a public company. I want to thank our team for diligently working toward this achievement as we continue our journey," said Andrew Fox, Chairman and CEO of Charge. "Trading on Nasdaq underpins our goal of being the trusted global infrastructure partner for 5G wireless data transmission, network solutions and EV charging ecosystems and should increase our marketplace visibility, enhance trading liquidity, build brand equity and expand our shareholder base by providing greater access to individual and institutional investors. I expect these developments to support Charge's pioneering of a new industry as we continue to identify and acquire the resources necessary to serve customers at the cross-over of today's electric mobility and 5G wireless infrastructure."

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Media Contacts:

Steve Keyes (248) 952-7022

Steve.keyes@centigrade.com

Investor Relations:

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777

Ccapaccio@lhai.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

