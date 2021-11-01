U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,618.25
    +21.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,881.00
    +177.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,902.75
    +64.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.40
    +14.10 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +0.47 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.13 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    +0.2700 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,119.04
    +1,406.36 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.91
    +11.94 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.90
    +36.33 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Charge Enterprises Names Former General Motors and Ford Vice President, & Allstate CMO, Mark LaNeve President and Nicole Antakli to Chief Business Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced, that Mark LaNeve has been named President. Nicole Antakli, who previously served as Director of Administration, will succeed Mr. LaNeve as Chief Business Officer.

"With the growing EV charging infrastructure demands to build and develop EV charging ecosystems, Charge is structuring our senior team to best prepare for the electrification revolution as well as our expansion into 5G data transmission infrastructure," said Chairman, CEO and Founder, Andrew Fox. "Mark has my every confidence to lead Charge as we grow from being a relatively new player into a recognized leader in these critical growth markets."

Mr. LaNeve will assume the role of President and will execute Charge's vision, additionally he will lead corporate strategy development. As President, he will also have responsibility for Charge's operations and oversight of subsidiary operations with a focus on charging the company forward to being a trusted leader in building Infrastructure for EV Charging and 5G Wireless Networks. Mr. LaNeve previously held senior officer positions primarily in Sales and Marketing at General Motors, Volvo, Allstate and Ford Motor Company and has more than four decades of experience leading Fortune 100 company environments. His transparent, hands-on leadership style has earned him the respect of industry colleagues, investors and business professionals. Mr. LaNeve will continue to report to Mr. Fox, who will focus his efforts on shaping Charge's vision as well as M&A.

Ms. Antakli will lead Charge's EV Charging Infrastructure business, including business strategy, marketing and sales operations, partner relationships and public relations. She previously served as Charge's Director of Administration. Before joining Charge, she served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Intraco Corporation, a global export management firm with a focus on architectural glass and OEM automotive distribution. She has extensive operational leadership experience encompassing purchasing, logistics coordination, financing mechanisms for manufacturers and customers, strategic joint ventures and global sales strategy.

"From the day I agreed to join Charge Enterprises, I have been incredibly impressed with the leadership talent and vision of the Company and the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us to help build tomorrow's infrastructure," said LaNeve. "Electric Vehicles and wireless data transmission are the future, and Charge expects to play a pivotal role."

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Our Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

Media Contacts:

Steve Keyes (248) 952-7022
Steve.keyes@centigrade.com

Investor Relations:

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777
Ccapaccio@lhai.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, and changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670496/Charge-Enterprises-Names-Former-General-Motors-and-Ford-Vice-President-Allstate-CMO-Mark-LaNeve-President-and-Nicole-Antakli-to-Chief-Business-Officer

Recommended Stories

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

    CFO Brian Olsavsky said in Amazon's Q3 conference call, "But we see ourselves as the shock absorber absorbing a lot of the costs so that the customer is not impacted and sellers are not impacted." This focus on customers is what differentiates Amazon. The guiding philosophy extends throughout the company's operations and into its research and development.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • XPeng Stock Jumps After Massive Month for EV Deliveries. October Wasn’t Kind to NIO.

    XPeng comes close to record monthly deliveries in October, but NIO sees its deliveries slip by nearly one-third.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • GE CEO Culp says completion of GECAS, AerCap deal is a 'debt story today'

    Shares of General Electric Co. gained 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the industrial conglomerate said that the deal to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with AerCap Holdings N.V. has been completed. GE said it received a total of more than $30 billion in proceeds after the deal closed, including $23 billion in net cash and 111.5 million shares, or 46% ownership of the combined company, which has a market value of about $6.6 billion. "This is a debt story today," said GE

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Li Auto Doubles, Nio Tumbles

    Tesla rival Xpeng reported China EV sales tripled, Li Auto sales doubled. Nio deliveries fell. Xpeng and Li Auto are near buy points.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

    For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. No matter your personal position, buying and holding a stock for decades means it must be a company you can count on to stick around, gain market share, maintain strong fundamentals, and grow its dividend. It's a tall order, so we asked three of our contributors to search far and wide to give you three dividend stocks that fit the bill.

  • Top 8 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital

    In this article, we discuss the top 8 stock picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. If you want our detailed analysis of Michael Sidhom’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 3 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. Michael Sidhom has been the managing partner at Immersion Capital, a […]

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY)?

    The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?