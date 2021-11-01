Charge Enterprises Names Former General Motors and Ford Vice President, & Allstate CMO, Mark LaNeve President and Nicole Antakli to Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced, that Mark LaNeve has been named President. Nicole Antakli, who previously served as Director of Administration, will succeed Mr. LaNeve as Chief Business Officer.

"With the growing EV charging infrastructure demands to build and develop EV charging ecosystems, Charge is structuring our senior team to best prepare for the electrification revolution as well as our expansion into 5G data transmission infrastructure," said Chairman, CEO and Founder, Andrew Fox. "Mark has my every confidence to lead Charge as we grow from being a relatively new player into a recognized leader in these critical growth markets."

Mr. LaNeve will assume the role of President and will execute Charge's vision, additionally he will lead corporate strategy development. As President, he will also have responsibility for Charge's operations and oversight of subsidiary operations with a focus on charging the company forward to being a trusted leader in building Infrastructure for EV Charging and 5G Wireless Networks. Mr. LaNeve previously held senior officer positions primarily in Sales and Marketing at General Motors, Volvo, Allstate and Ford Motor Company and has more than four decades of experience leading Fortune 100 company environments. His transparent, hands-on leadership style has earned him the respect of industry colleagues, investors and business professionals. Mr. LaNeve will continue to report to Mr. Fox, who will focus his efforts on shaping Charge's vision as well as M&A.

Ms. Antakli will lead Charge's EV Charging Infrastructure business, including business strategy, marketing and sales operations, partner relationships and public relations. She previously served as Charge's Director of Administration. Before joining Charge, she served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Intraco Corporation, a global export management firm with a focus on architectural glass and OEM automotive distribution. She has extensive operational leadership experience encompassing purchasing, logistics coordination, financing mechanisms for manufacturers and customers, strategic joint ventures and global sales strategy.

"From the day I agreed to join Charge Enterprises, I have been incredibly impressed with the leadership talent and vision of the Company and the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us to help build tomorrow's infrastructure," said LaNeve. "Electric Vehicles and wireless data transmission are the future, and Charge expects to play a pivotal role."

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Our Telecommunications Division

Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division

Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division

Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, and changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

