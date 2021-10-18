U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

Charge Enterprises to Present at Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

·3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 /Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today announced that Andrew Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference. Mr. Fox will discuss Charge and the Company's role building infrastructures for Electric Vehicle Charging and 5G Wireless Networks.

Event: Charge Enterprises Presentation at Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021
Time: 8:55 AM
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson6/crge/2011170

A webcast replay of the presentation session and a copy of Charge's latest investor presentation will be available on the company's website.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Our Telecommunications Division
Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division
Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: EV charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division
Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, and changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

CONTACT
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
ccapaccio@lhai.com
212.838.3777

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667622/Charge-Enterprises-to-Present-at-Dawson-James-Securities-6th-Annual-Small-Cap-Growth-Conference

