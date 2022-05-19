U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,885.75
    -37.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,153.00
    -287.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,814.50
    -121.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.80
    -13.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.10
    -1.49 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.80
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    +0.0062 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.08
    +5.98 (+22.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2417
    +0.0075 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7840
    -0.5130 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,249.12
    -558.72 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.21
    -20.47 (-3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.55
    -166.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Charge Enterprises to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRGE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022/Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, announced Andrew Fox, Chairman, CEO and Founder, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Mr. Fox will discuss Charge and the Company's role in building infrastructures for Electric Vehicle Charging and 5G Wireless Networks.

Event: Charge Enterprises at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/76437bab-970a-4224-bca2-3dfd7e950452
One-on-One meeting availability: May 24th - May 26th

Webcast replay of the presentation session and a copy of Charge's H. C. Wainwright investor presentation will be available on the company's website. To schedule one-on-ones, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Telecommunications
Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure
Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Media Contacts:
Steve Keyes (248) 952-7022
Steve.keyes@centigrade.com

Investor Relations:
Christine Cannella (954) 298-6518
Ccannella@charge.enterprises

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777
Ccapaccio@lhai.com

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701954/Charge-Enterprises-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Global-Investment-Conference

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% s

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Fed ‘overshot dramatically’ on inflation: Josh Friedman

    Canyon Partners co-Founder & co-CEO Josh Friedman joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share his thoughts on Federal Reserve policy and inflation in the U.S. economy.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Target-Led Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]

  • A ‘summer of pain’? The Nasdaq Composite could plunge 75% from peak, S&P 500 skid 45% from its top, warns Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd.

    The carnage playing out in the U.S. stock market on Wednesday is likely an amuse-bouche compared with the devastation on the menu for the bulls in the coming months and years, Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd told MarketWatch in an interview. The prominent CIO on Wednesday said he envisioned the possibility of a dreadful summer and fall for stock-market investors — one in which the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) eventually unravels, plunging 75% from its Nov. 19, 2021, peak (currently it’s down around 28%) and the S&P 500 (SPX) tumbles 45% from its Jan. 3, 2022, peak (from which presently down 18%) as we head into July. “That looks a lot like the collapse of the internet bubble,” Minerd said, referring to the implosion of technology stocks in 1999 and early 2000.

  • The Dow Tumbled to Its Worst Day Since 2020. How One Stock Made It Happen.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,164 points, while the Nasdaq lost 4.7%. They remain above their lows for the year.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

    A turbulent market didn't scare successful money managers away from buying shares in these fast-paced companies.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Could Go Parabolic

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock has lost a quarter of its value on the market in 2022, but shares of the company that supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to foundries have been in recovery mode over the past week. It won't be surprising to see Applied Materials stock get a nice shot in the arm when it releases its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results after the market closes on May 19. Applied Materials has won big from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, consistently logging robust top- and bottom-line growth.

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 18, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Worried about your investments? Here’s how the smart money made 100% when market gloom was this bad.

    The best news for investors that I’ve heard in a long time is that the M.B.A. geniuses who manage the world’s pension funds now hate the stock market with a vengeance. According to the latest comprehensive survey by BofA Securities, global investment managers are now at historic, generational levels of bearishness and gloom. Bank of America surveyed around 300 money managers around the world handling about $900 billion in assets.

  • Stocks Extend Slump, Cisco, Under Armour, Tesla And Boeing In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures extend slide as global market rout intensifies; Cisco shares tumble after weak outlook rattles tech equipment sector; Under Armour shares slide after surprise departure of CEO Patrick Frisk; Tesla shares looking at sub $700 open as headline risk accelerates and Boeing sells 50 737-max jets to British airways parent IAG.