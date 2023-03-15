U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Charge Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Charge Enterprises Inc.
·27 min read
Charge Enterprises Inc.

  • Reported Revenues increased 41% for the quarter and 46% for the full year, compared with the prior year periods

  • Reported Gross Profit more than doubled from a year ago

  • Positioned to further expand best-in-class service for long-term growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. For the quarter, revenues were $168.0 million, compared with $119.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, revenues were $697.8 million, compared with $477.0 million in the prior year period. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $8.5 million, compared with $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, gross profit increased to $28.2 million, compared with $11.5 million in the prior year period.

"Charge's 2022 revenue of $697.8 million and gross profit of $28.2 million, allowed us to further expand our Electric Vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure business and other key strategic initiatives," said Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We continue to execute on strategic initiatives with the goal of leveraging the talent of our business leaders to deliver operational excellence, seamless solutions for our clients, and consistent profitable growth for our stakeholders. Charge is positioned to capitalize on the next generation of the energy transition. Our initiatives within EV charging infrastructure and broadband continue to grow, and our white-glove, seamless solutions are designed to support and further enable the transition within these rapidly growing industry segments."

"Our EV charging infrastructure business, Charge Infrastructure ("CI"), which offers customized end-to-end services for EV charging ecosystems, is continually expanding its relationships with automotive dealerships, growing organically through current client referrals and working with multiple franchise operators across automotive OEM brands. We believe CI is well positioned to continue the Company's growth into 2023 and beyond and is currently servicing retail dealership locations across the nation representing more than 20 automotive OEM brands."

Mr. Fox concluded, "Everyone at Charge has a commitment to excellence, from our dedicated customer relationship teams, client service and retention, to the safety of our employees. We are dedicated to enhancing our strategic approach, focused on driving long-term value for both our clients and our shareholders. We expect 2023 to be a pivotal year as we execute our strategy to expand within the auto vertical, creating a business model with a seamless end-to-end solution to support the transition to EVs, and guiding clients to meet timing and infrastructure requirements while establishing a scalable plan for the future. At Charge, we make it simple to go electric. Our long term, scalable relationships are expected to support our growth strategy as we innovate infrastructure services and enable software solutions for our clients and their customers."

Selected Financial Information


As Reported
Three months ended December 31,

As Reported
Years ended December 31,




Increase



Increase

($ in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Total Revenues

$

167,957

$

119,309

$

48,648

$

697,833

$

477,018

$

220,815

Gross Profit

8,467

3,886

4,581

28,213

11,515

16,698

Net Income / (Loss)

(11,941)

(14,774)

2,833

(30,349)

(51,668)

21,319

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

(1,007)

$

(2,962)

$

1,955

$

(6,136)

$

(7,132)

$

996


Proforma
Three months ended December 31,

Proforma
Years ended December 31,


Increase

Increase

($ in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Total Revenues

$

167,957

$

128,062

$

39,895

$

698,065

$

520,913

$

177,152

Gross Profit

8,467

6,428

2,039

28,357

22,421

5,936

Net Income / (Loss)

(11,941)

(13,921)

1,980

(30,275)

(47,016)

16,741

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

(1,007)

$

(1,809)

$

802

$

(6,053)

$

(4,007)

$

(2,046)

  1. Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of debt discount and debt issue costs adjusted for stock-based compensation, loss on impairment, (income) loss from investments, net, change in fair value of derivative liabilities, other (income) expense, net, and foreign exchange adjustments. Refer to Appendix for definition and complete non-GAAP reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA.

Charge's CFO Leah Schweller commented, "Fourth quarter 2022 represented another solid performance for Charge and a strong end to the year, with our Advanced Network Services ("ANS") and BW Electrical Services ("BW") subsidiaries delivering their highest yearly revenues on record. These results are a validation of our business strategy and our teams' successes in capturing growth and optimizing our day-to-day operations. Moreover, our management team has shown the resilience to succeed in a dynamic environment. Our current Infrastructure segment backlog at $82 million remains strong. With the strength of our backlog and tailwinds supporting growth in the EV charging infrastructure space, we are well-positioned for the future. Additionally, during the quarter, we continued to prudently deploy our capital, always with an eye toward bolstering growth."

Reported financial results include operations from the date of acquisition: ANS acquired on May 21, 2021; BW acquired on December 27, 2021; and EV Group Holdings ("EV Depot") acquired on January 14, 2022. Due to the timing of certain acquisitions, current quarter results are not necessarily comparable to the prior periods.

Proforma financial results include: the full three- and twelve-months periods for all of the Company's operations, including 2021 and 2022 acquisitions, as if they happened on the first day of the respective period. Management believes that presenting proforma results is important to understanding the Company's financial performance and provides better analysis of trends in the Company's underlying businesses as it allows for comparability to prior period results.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Reported revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $48.6 million to $168.0 million, and proforma revenues increased $39.9 million to $168.0 million, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in reported and proforma revenues was driven by higher revenues in both of the Company's business segments.

  • Infrastructure: Reported revenues increased $23.0 million to $33.7 million, and proforma revenues increased $14.2 million to $33.7 million, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in reported revenues was due to the Company's acquisitions of BW and EV Depot and organic growth in its ANS and CI businesses.

  • Telecommunications: Reported and proforma revenues increased $25.7 million to $134.2 million, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by higher voice call volume.

Reported gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $4.6 million to $8.5 million, and proforma gross profit increased $2.0 million to $8.5 million, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in reported and proforma gross profit was primarily driven by higher revenues, partially offset by lower gross profit in the Company's Telecommunications segment due to customer mix. Reported gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, due to an increase in revenue from its higher-margin Infrastructure segment, partially offset by a decline in gross margin in the Telecommunications segment. Proforma gross margin percentage was in line with the prior year fourth quarter.

Reported net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $11.9 million, compared with a net loss of $ 14.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Proforma net loss was $11.9 million, compared with a net loss of $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. On a reported basis, incremental expenses after gross margin were primarily related to continued investments the Company made during the quarter to support its growth strategy. The largest drivers over the fourth quarter of 2021 were:

  • $7.1 million in stock-based compensation expense, which represented a decrease of $2.2 million, primarily due to lower stock option grants compared with 2021;

  • $4.0 million in general and administrative expense, which represented a $1.3 million increase, due to costs related to growing the business;

  • $4.8 million in salaries and related benefits, which represented a $1.2 million increase, driven by incremental headcount to support the growth of the Company;

  • $4.6 million in amortization expense, which represented a $4.4 million increase, driven by the establishment of intangible assets associated with the acquisitions of ANS, BW and EV Depot; and

  • $2.8 million in other (income) expense, net, which represented a $4.6 million increase in income. Included in the increase was a gain related to a derivative liability, partially offset by a write-off for donated equipment to an organization that addresses the needs on the ground immediately following natural disasters.

The reported net loss of $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted for non-cash and certain one-time items, resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The proforma net loss of $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted for non-cash and certain one-time items, resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. See the Appendix for definition and a full reconciliation.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

For the full year 2022, reported revenues increased $220.8 million to $697.8 million, and proforma revenues increased $177.2 million to $698.1 million, compared with the prior year period.

  • Infrastructure: Reported revenues increased $81.3 million to $105.5 million, and proforma revenues increased $37.6 million to $105.8 million, compared with the prior year period.

  • Telecommunications: Reported and proforma revenues increased $139.5 million to $592.3 million, compared with the prior year period.

Reported gross profit for the full year of 2022 increased $16.7 million to $28.2 million, and proforma gross profit increased $5.9 million to $28.4 million, compared with the prior year period.

Reported net loss for the full year of 2022 was $30.3 million, compared with a net loss of $51.7 million in the prior year period. Proforma net loss was $30.3 million, compared with a net loss of $47.0 million in the prior year period.

The reported net loss of $30.3 million for the full year of 2022, adjusted for non-cash and certain one-time items, resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.1 million, compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.1 million in the prior year period. The proforma net loss of $30.3 million for the full year of 2022, adjusted for non-cash and certain one-time items, resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.1 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.0 million in the prior year period. See the Appendix for definition and a full reconciliation.

As of December 31, 2022, Charge held $33.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

For further details of the Company's financials, please see Charge Enterprises' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2023 and available on Charge's website Charge | SEC Filings. Financial statements prior to December 31, 2021, were filed with the OTC Markets.

Webcast Data

Charge Enterprises, Inc. will host a webcast at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The webcast can be accessed on the Company's website on the Investor Relations page at Charge Enterprises, Inc.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. is an electrical, broadband and EV charging infrastructure company that provides clients with end-to-end project management services. We operate in two segments: Infrastructure, which has a primary focus on EV charging, broadband and wireless, and electrical contracting services; and Telecommunications, which provides connection of voice calls and data to global carriers. Our vision is to be a leader in enabling the next wave of transportation and connectivity. By building, designing, and operating seamless infrastructure for electric vehicles, we aim to create a future where transportation is clean, efficient, and connected and to empower individuals, communities, and businesses to thrive in a more sustainable world. Our plan is to cultivate repeat customers and recurring revenue by deploying a multi-phased strategy, initially where investment in the EV charging revolution is taking place, the nation's approximately 18,000 franchised auto dealers.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, rising interest rates and the impact on investments by our customers, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section captioned "Risk Factors" of Charge's Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023, as well as subsequent reports we file from time to time with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The press release includes both financial measures in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), as well as non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

# # #

Contacts:

Investors

Christine Cannella (954) 298-6518
Ccannella@charge.enterprises

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777
Ccapaccio@lhai.com

APPENDIX

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS


As Reported

As Reported


Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,




Increase

% Increase



Increase

% Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Revenues:









Infrastructure

$

33,719

$

10,737

$

22,982

214%

$

105,523

$

24,251

$

81,272

335%

Telecommunications

134,238

108,572

25,666

24%

592,310

452,767

139,543

31%

Total revenues

167,957

119,309

48,648

41%

697,833

477,018

220,815

46%

Cost of goods sold

159,490

115,423

44,067

38%

669,620

465,503

204,117

44%

Gross profit

8,467

3,886

4,581

118%

28,213

11,515

16,698

145%

Stock-based compensation

7,097

9,272

(2,175)

(23%)

35,449

30,623

4,826

16%

General and administrative

3,972

2,670

1,302

49%

14,392

7,995

6,397

80%

Salaries and related benefits

4,792

3,596

1,196

33%

16,667

8,806

7,861

89%

Professional fees

710

582

128

22%

3,290

1,846

1,444

78%

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,632

215

4,417

2054%

6,377

529

5,848

1105%

Income (loss) from operations

(12,736)

(12,449)

(287)

(2%)

(47,962)

(38,284)

(9,678)

(25%)

Other (income) expenses

(2,843)

1,709

(4,552)

(266%)

(17,888)

18,676

(36,564)

(196%)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,048

616

1,432

232%

275

(5,292)

5,567

105%

Net income (loss)

$

(11,941)

$

(14,774)

$

2,833

19%

$

(30,349)

$

(51,668)

$

21,319

41%


Proforma

Proforma


Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,




Increase

% Increase



Increase

% Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Revenues:









Infrastructure

$

33,719

$

19,490

$

14,229

73%

$

105,755

$

68,146

$

37,609

55%

Telecommunications

134,238

108,572

25,666

24%

592,310

452,767

139,543

31%

Total revenues

167,957

128,062

39,895

31%

698,065

520,913

177,152

34%

Cost of goods sold

159,490

121,634

37,856

31%

669,708

498,492

171,216

34%

Gross profit

8,467

6,428

2,039

32%

28,357

22,421

5,936

26%

Stock-based compensation

7,097

9,272

(2,175

(23%)

35,449

30,623

4,826

16%

General and administrative

3,972

3,023

949

31%

14,440

10,123

4,317

43%

Salaries and related benefits

4,792

4,547

245

5%

16,680

14,171

2,509

18%

Professional fees

710

667

43

6%

3,290

2,134

1,156

54%

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,632

241

4,391

1822%

6,377

790

5,587

707%

Income (loss) from operations

(12,736)

(11,322)

(1,414)

(12%)

(47,879)

(35,420)

(12,459)

(35%)

Other (income) expenses

(2,843)

1,729

(4,572)

(264%)

(17,879)

16,504

(34,383)

(208%)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,048

870

1,178

135%

275

(4,908)

5,183

106%

Net income (loss)

$

(11,941)

$

(13,921)

$

1,980

14%

$

(30,275)

$

(47,016)

$

16,741

36%


CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Infrastructure


As Reported

As Reported


Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,




Increase

% Increase



Increase

% Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

33,719

$

10,737

$

22,982

214%

$

105,523

$

24,251

$

81,272

335%

Cost of goods sold

26,057

8,168

17,889

219%

81,583

18,347

63,236

345%

Gross profit

7,662

2,569

5,093

198%

23,940

5,904

18,036

305%

General and administrative

1,705

1,087

618

57%

5,349

2,681

2,668

100%

Salaries and related benefits

2,722

844

1,878

223%

8,872

2,268

6,604

291%

Professional fees

104

(13)

117

900%

315

38

277

729%

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,590

166

4,424

2665%

6,207

331

5,876

1775%

Income (loss) from operations

(1,459)

485

(1,944)

(401%)

3,197

586

2,611

446%

Other (income) expenses

881

16

865

5406%

1,787

18,119

(16,332)

(90%)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(3,823)

194

(4,017)

(2071%)

(3,837)

127

(3,964)

(3121%)

Net income (loss)

$

1,483

$

275

$

1,208

439%

$

5,247

$

(17,660)

$

22,907

130%


Proforma

Proforma


Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,




Increase

% Increase



Increase

% Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

33,719

$

19,490

$

14,229

73%

$

105,755

$

68,146

$

37,609

55%

Cost of goods sold

26,057

14,379

11,678

81%

81,671

51,336

30,335

59%

Gross profit

7,662

5,111

2,551

50%

24,084

16,810

7,274

43%

General and administrative

1,705

1,440

265

18%

5,397

4,809

588

12%

Salaries and related benefits

2,722

1,795

927

52%

8,885

7,633

1,252

16%

Professional fees

104

72

32

44%

315

326

(11)

(3%)

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,590

192

4,398

2291%

6,207

592

5,615

948%

Income (loss) from operations

(1,459)

1,612

(3,071)

(191%)

3,280

3,450

(170)

(5%)

Other (income) expenses

881

36

845

2347%

1,796

15,947

(14,151)

(89%)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(3,823)

448

(4,271)

(953%)

(3,837)

511

(4,348)

(851%)

Net income (loss)

$

1,483

$

1,128

$

355

31%

$

5,321

$

(13,008)

$

18,329

141%

Telecommunications


As Reported

As Reported


Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,




Increase

% Increase



Increase

% Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

134,238

$

108,572

$

25,666

24%

$

592,310

$

452,767

$

139,543

31%

Cost of goods sold

133,433

107,255

26,178

24%

588,037

447,156

140,881

32%

Gross profit

805

1,317

(512)

(39%)

4,273

5,611

(1,338)

(24%)

General and administrative

513

563

(50)

(9%)

1,990

1,884

106

6%

Salaries and related benefits

173

339

(166)

(49%)

803

1,811

(1,008)

(56%)

Professional fees

20

5

15

300%

83

39

44

113%

Depreciation and amortization expense

42

49

(7)

(14%)

170

198

(28)

(14%)

Income (loss) from operations

57

361

(304)

(84%)

1,227

1,679

(452)

(27%)

Other (income) expenses

(64)

191

(255)

(134%)

(132

(694

562

81%

Income tax expense (benefit)

(6)

334

(340)

(102%)

(3

(903

900

100%

Net income (loss)

$

127

$

(164)

$

291

177%

$

1,362

$

3,276

$

(1,914)

(58%)

Non-Operating Corporate


As Reported

As Reported


Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,




Increase

% Increase



Increase

% Increase

(in thousands)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

-

$

-

$

-


$

-

$

-

$

-


Cost of goods sold

-

-

-


-

-

-


Gross profit

-

-

-


-

-

-


Stock-based compensation

7,097

9,272

(2,175)

(23%)

35,449

30,623

4,826

16%

General and administrative

1,754

1,020

734

72%

7,053

3,430

3,623

106%

Salaries and related benefits

1,897

2,413

(516)

(21%)

6,992

4,727

2,265

48%

Professional fees

586

590

(4)

(1%)

2,892

1,769

1,123

63%

Income (loss) from operations

(11,334)

(13,295)

1,961

(0)

(52,386)

(40,549)

(11,837)

(29%)

Other (income) expenses

(3,660)

1,502

(5,162)

(344%)

(19,543)

1,251

(20,794)

(1,662%)

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,877

88

5,789

6578%

4,115

(4,516)

8,631

191%

Net income (loss)

$

(13,551)

$

(14,885)

$

1,334

9%

$

(36,958)

$

(37,284)

$

326

1%


CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)



December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,837

$

18,238

Restricted cash

886

-

Accounts receivable net of allowances of $322 in 2022 and $268 in 2021, respectively

72,405

73,334

Inventory

111

111

Deposits, prepaids and other current assets

3,187

1,721

Investments in marketable securities

6,757

9,619

Investments in non-marketable securities

236

100

Cost in excess of billings

6,090

4,812

Total current assets

116,509

107,935

Property, plant and equipment, net

732

2,012

Finance lease right-of-use asset

341

470

Operating lease right-of-use asset

4,028

1,558

Non-current assets

240

-

Net deferred tax asset

-

5,580

Goodwill, net

12,672

26,055

Intangible assets, net

33,932

-

Total assets

168,454

143,610

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

61,644

$

71,428

Accrued liabilities

11,121

5,740

Deferred revenue

13,741

7,018

Derivative liability

6,521

-

Finance lease liability

112

159

Operating lease liability

1,579

125

Current portion of long-term debt

29,180

4,598

Total current liabilities

123,898

89,068


Non-current liabilities

Finance lease liability, non-current

146

219

Operating lease liability, non-current

2,199

1,443

Net deferred tax liability

1,389

-

Long-term debt, net of current portion

-

30,563

Total liabilities

127,632

121,293


Mezzanine Equity

Series B Preferred Stock (0 and 2,395,105 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

-

6,850

Series C Preferred Stock (6,226,370 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022)

16,572

-

Total Mezzanine Equity

16,572

6,850


Commitments, contingencies and concentration risk


Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized;

Series C:2,370,370 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

-

-

Series D: 1,177,023 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022

-

-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized 206,844,580 and 184,266,934 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

20

18

Common stock to be issued, 0 shares at December 31, 2022 and 6,587,897 December 31, 2021

-

1

Additional paid in capital

197,816

126,870

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

-

(32)

Accumulated deficit

(173,586)

(111,390)

Total stockholders' equity

24,250

15,467

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

168,454

$

143,610


CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





Years Ended December 31,


2022

2021

Revenues

$

697,833

$

477,018

Cost of Goods Sold

669,620

465,503

Gross Profit

28,213

11,515


Operating expenses

Stock-based compensation

35,449

30,623

General and administrative

14,392

7,995

Salaries and related benefits

16,667

8,806

Professional fees

3,290

1,846

Depreciation and amortization expense

6,377

529

Total operating expenses

76,175

49,799


(Loss) from operations

(47,962)

(38,284)


Other income (expenses):

Loss on impairment

(797)

(18,116)

Income (loss) from investments, net

(789)

3,330

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

33,921

-

Interest expense

(11,905)

(4,619)

Other income (expense), net

(2,482)

1,063

Foreign exchange adjustments

(60)

(334)

Total other income (expenses), net

17,888

(18,676)


Income (loss) before income taxes

(30,074)

(56,960)


Income tax benefit (expense)

(275)

5,292


Net (loss)

$

(30,349)

$

(51,668)

Less: Deemed dividend

(36,697)

(7,407)

Less: Preferred dividends

(1,349)

-

Net (loss) available to common stockholders

$

(68,395)

$

(59,075)


Basic income (loss) per share available to common stockholders

$

(0.35)

$

(0.38)

Diluted income (loss) per share available to common stockholders

$

(0.35)

$

(0.38)


Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic

197,712

156,365

Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted

197,712

156,365


CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)


Years Ended December 31,


2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net loss

$

(30,349)

$

(51,668)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Amortization

5,483

-

Depreciation

894

529

Stock-based compensation

35,449

30,623

Stock issued for services

-

354

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(33,921)

-

Amortization of debt discount

9,346

3,056

Amortization of debt discount, related party

-

95

Amortization of debt issue costs

-

10

Loss on foreign currency exchange

60

363

Loss on impairment

797

18,116

Net loss (gain) from investments

789

(3,330)

Other expense, net

2,482

(1,126)

Change in deferred income taxes

(690)

(5,292)

Changes in working capital requirements:

Accounts receivable

773

4,345

Deposits, prepaids and other current assets

(916)

1,478

Other assets

(47)

183

Costs in excess of billings

(1,278)

(2,222)

Accounts payable

(9,411)

(4,198)

Other current liabilities

2,445

1,123

Deferred revenue

6,724

4,746

Other comprehensive income

-

(93)

Net cash (used in) operating activities

(11,370)

(2,908)


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(239)

(1,355)

Disposal of fixed assets

-

910

Sale of intellectual property

179

-

Purchase of marketable securities

(55,983)

(67,440)

Sale of marketable securities

57,980

66,681

Purchase of non-marketable securities

-

(100)

Acquisition of ANS

(363)

(12,948)

Acquisition of EV Depot

(1,231)

-

Acquisition of BW

(2,459)

(13,500)

Cash acquired in acquisitions

104

2,785

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,012)

(24,967)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Cash receipts from issuance of notes payable

-

23,333

Cash receipts from issuance of convertible notes payable

-

5,000

Proceeds from sale of common stock

10,000

-

Proceeds from sale of Series C preferred stock

10,845

6,667

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

1,122

-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

363

-

Draws from revolving line of credit, net

3,126

113

Employee taxes paid for stock-based compensation

(434)

-

Cash paid for contingent liability

-

(61)

Payment on financing lease

(167)

(133)

Payment of dividends

(1,177)

-

Redemption of Series B preferred stock

(685)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

22,993

34,919


Foreign currency adjustment

(126)

(435)


NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

9,485

6,609

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

18,238

11,629

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

27,723

$

18,238


Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

Cash paid for interest expense

$

2,695

$

965

Cash paid for income taxes

$

786

$

-


Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Issuance of Series B Preferred Stock for acquisition

$

-

$

6,850

Issuance of common stock for acquisition

$

17,530

$

-

Debt discount associated with promissory notes

$

-

$

7,717

Non-GAAP Measures

In this press release, the Company has supplemented the presentation of its financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assist in making business decisions and assessing overall performance. The Company's measurement of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled financial measures used by others and therefore may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to the GAAP measures in the tables included within this material.

Certain information presented in this press release reflects adjustments to GAAP measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as an additional way of assessing certain aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of its on-going business. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of debt discount and debt issue costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, income (loss) from investments, net, other (income) expense, net, and foreign exchange adjustments.

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION


As Reported
Three months ended December 31,

As Reported
Years ended December 31,

($ in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income (loss)

$

(11,941)

$

(14,774)

$

(30,349)

$

(51,668)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,048

616

275

(5,292)

Interest expense

1,965

1,431

11,905

4,619

Depreciation & Amortization

4,632

215

6,377

529

EBITDA

(3,296)

(12,512)

(11,792)

(51,812)

Adjustments:

Stock based compensation

7,097

9,272

35,449

30,623

Loss on impairment

797

(4)

797

18,116

(Income) loss from investments, net

(351)

90

789

(3,330)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(5,252)

-

(33,921)

-

Other (income) expense, net

49

119

2,482

(1,063)

Foreign exchange adjustments

(51)

73

60

334

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,007)

$

(2,962)

$

(6,136)

$

(7,132)


Proforma
Three months ended December 31,

Proforma
Years ended December 31,

($ in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income (loss)

$

(11,941)

$

(13,921)

$

(30,275)

$

(47,016)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,048

870

275

(4,908)

Interest expense

1,965

1,452

11,914

4,662

Depreciation & Amortization

4,632

241

6,377

790

EBITDA

(3,296)

(11,358)

(11,709)

(46,472)

Adjustments:

Stock based compensation

7,097

9,272

35,449

30,623

Loss on impairment

797

(4)

797

18,116

(Income) loss from investments, net

(351)

90

789

(3,330)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(5,252)

-

(33,921)

-

Other (income) expense, net

49

118

2,482

(3,278)

Foreign exchange adjustments

(51)

73

60

334

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,007)

$

(1,809)

$

(6,053)

$

(4,007)

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743768/Charge-Enterprises-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Financial-Results

