Charge Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charge Enterprises Inc.
·25 min read
Charge Enterprises Inc.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRGE

Reported Revenues Increased 40% to $181.0 Million

Reported Gross Margin More than Tripled to $7.3 Million

Continued Strong Execution toward Becoming the Trusted Infrastructure Provider in Expansive EV Charging and 5G Broadband Space

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), today reported second quarter 2022 revenues of $181.0 million, compared with $129.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin increased to $7.3 million, compared with $2.2 million in the prior year period.

"We delivered exceptional second-quarter results through expanded orders from existing customers and new business in both the Telecommunications and EV Infrastructure sectors," said Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Charge Enterprises' approach is investment in foundational infrastructure, specifically 5G service and EV charging, and working with businesses that will spread these technologies quickly. Our customer base includes large global telecom carriers, mobile operators, and federal contractors, as well as automotive OEMs, dealerships, and fleet operators."

"Our core strategy is solid, we're focused on organic growth, levering subsidiary expertise, and investing in high growth areas," he said. "A key Charge initiative is our Network Operations Center (‘NOC'), where we provide our customers with high-quality maintenance and service when, how and where they want it, which generates monthly recurring revenue for our business."

According to Fox, the upcoming years represent a pivotal period for EV charging and 5G broadband infrastructure. "Heavy investment will flow into this space from both public and private sources, and we're positioning Charge Enterprises to be the trusted infrastructure provider, which is why we're investing in new systems and advanced technologies and why we provide ongoing maintenance ensuring our customers experience seamless around the clock operation."

Second Quarter 2022 Results - Selected Financial Information

($ in thousands)

As Reported
Three months ended June 30,

As Reported
Six months ended June 30,




Increase



Increase


2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Total Revenues

$

181,041

$

129,577

$

51,464

$

344,019

$

240,711

$

103,308

Gross Margin

7,281

2,151

5,130

13,751

3,725

10,026

Net Income / (Loss)

(19,642

)

(10,085

)

(9,557

)

(32,782

)

(11,664

)

(21,118

)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

(1,602

)

$

(2,366

)

$

764

$

(3,437

)

$

(3,125

)

$

(312

)


($ in thousands)

Proforma
Three months ended June 30,

Proforma
Six months ended June 30,


Increase

Increase


2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Total Revenues

$

181,041

$

142,617

$

38,424

$

344,249

$

268,168

$

76,081

Gross Margin

7,281

5,629

1,652

13,895

10,651

3,244

Net Income / (Loss)

(19,642

)

(8,416

)

(11,226

)

(32,709

)

(9,373

)

(23,336

)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

(1,602

)

$

(2,548

)

$

946

$

(3,364

)

$

(2,552

)

$

(812

)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of debt discount and debt issue costs adjusted for stock-based compensation, loss on impairment, (income) loss from investments, net, other (income) expense, net, and foreign exchange adjustments. Refer to Appendix for definition and complete non-GAAP reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA.

Reported financial results include operations from the date of acquisition: Advanced Network Services ("ANS") acquired on May 21, 2021; BW Electrical Services ("BW") acquired on December 27, 2021; and EV Group Holdings ("EV Depot") acquired on January 14, 2022. Due to the timing of certain acquisitions, current quarter results are not necessarily comparable to the year-ago periods.

Proforma financial results include: the full three and six months periods for all of the Company's operations, including acquisitions, for 2021 and 2022 as if they happened on the first day of the respective period. Management believes that presenting proforma results is important to understanding the Company's financial performance and provides better analysis of trends in the Company's underlying businesses as it allows for comparability to prior period results.

Reported revenues increased $51.5 million to $181.0 million in the quarter, and proforma revenues increased $38.4 million to $181.0 million, compared with the second quarter of 2021. The increase in reported and proforma revenues was driven by higher revenues in both of the Company's business segments.

  • Telecommunications : Reported revenues and proforma revenues increased $29.6 million, compared with the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher wholesale traffic volumes, as a result of geo-political unrest in various regions of the world.

  • Infrastructure : Reported revenues increased $21.8 million, and proforma revenues increased $8.8 million, compared with the second quarter of 2021. The seven-fold increase in reported revenues was due to the Company's acquisitions of ANS, BW, and EV Depot. The 53% increase in proforma revenues demonstrates the success of the Company's strategy to drive organic growth.

Reported gross margin increased $5.1 million to $7.3 million, and proforma gross margin increased $1.7 million to $7.3 million, compared with the second quarter of 2021. The increase in reported and proforma gross margin was primarily driven by higher revenues and margin expansion in the Company's Infrastructure business segment, partially offset by lower gross margin in its Telecommunications business segment.

Reported net loss was $19.6 million, compared with a net loss of $10.1 million in the prior year period, and proforma net loss was $19.6 million, compared with a net loss of $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. On a reported basis, the incremental expenses after gross margin were primarily related to investments the Company continued to make in its people and capital structure, positioning Charge for growth. The largest drivers over the prior year period were:

  • $9.8 million in stock-based compensation expense, which represented a $0.5 million increase;

  • $3.9 million in general and administrative expense, which represented a $1.8 million increase;

  • $4.1 million in salaries and related benefits, which represented a $2.3 million increase, driven by the Company's growth, and acquisitions of ANS, BW, and EV Depot; and

  • $7.2 million in total other expense, net, which represented a $6.8 million increase, and included a $4.3 million non-cash charge related to the exchange of convertible notes for preferred equity, allowing the Company to move towards a more favorable capital structure.

The reported net loss of $19.6 million, adjusted for non-cash and certain one-time items, resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.6 million, compared with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.4 million in the prior year period. See Appendix for full reconciliation.

As of June 30, 2022, Charge held $62.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Charge's CFO Leah Schweller commented, "During the quarter, our operating subsidiaries' core business models continued to drive proforma organic growth and margin. In addition, we increased our market share, adding additional value through the collaboration between our ANS and BW teams, achieving new revenue growth. It is notable that we were able to improve profitability, within the context of inflation and labor challenges that impacted our entire industry. We continued to invest the incremental gross margin dollars we achieved primarily in our infrastructure businesses and to some extent at the corporate level to build out the overall Company foundation."

To support our growth plans, meet evolving customer needs and position us well in the marketplace, we are pursuing additional opportunities to expand our product offerings. We are addressing the increasing demand for maintenance and monitoring services through our NOC and expanding our global Telecommunications business with the execution of Short Message Services (SMS) agreements for commercial use in Application to Person (A2P) messaging."

For further details of the Company's financials, please see Charge Enterprises' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2022 and available on Charge's website Charge | SEC Filings . Financial statements prior to December 31, 2021 were filed with the OTC Markets.

Second Half 2022 and 2023 Priorities

Charge serves a large addressable market with an urgent need for updated infrastructure at the crossroads of EV Charging and Communications. This combined sector is propelled by strong tailwinds from private and public spending.

Charge's mission over the next 18 months remains focused on the execution of being the trusted infrastructure provider in the EV charging and 5G broadband space. The Company's strategy is to integrate and optimize value from high-quality assets with growing recurring revenue streams across its core competencies by:

  • Executing seamlessly for Telecommunications and Infrastructure customers;

  • Broadening its value proposition to meet evolving customer needs, adding capabilities both through internal development and targeted strategic and opportunistic M&A to optimize Charge's competitive edge as a trusted advisor;

  • Proceeding at a measured and methodical pace to build a healthy foundation with refined processes

for sustained long-term growth; and

  • Development of new software products and services.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and is poised to selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises , Inc.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The press release includes both financial measures in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), as well as non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Media Contacts:
Steve Keyes (248) 952-7022
Steve.keyes@centigrade.com

Investor Relations:
Christine Cannella (954) 298-6518
Ccannella@charge.enterprises

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777
Ccapaccio@lhai.com

APPENDIX

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS


As Reported

As Reported

($ in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,




Increase



Increase


2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues







Telecommunications

$

155,607

$

125,960

$

29,647

$

298,966

$

237,087

$

61,879

Infrastructure

25,434

3,617

21,817

45,052

3,624

41,428

Total Revenues

181,041

129,577

51,464

344,018

240,711

103,307

Cost of Goods Sold

173,760

127,426

46,334

330,267

236,986

93,281

Gross Margin

7,281

2,151

5,130

13,751

3,725

10,026

Stock based compensation

9,761

9,230

531

20,504

13,794

6,710

General and administrative

3,908

2,141

1,767

6,905

3,396

3,509

Salaries and related benefits

4,127

1,791

2,336

8,370

2,623

5,747

Professional fees

848

586

262

1,913

832

1,081

Depreciation expense

1,103

98

1,005

1,312

148

1,164

Income (loss) from operations

(12,466

)

(11,695

)

(771

)

(25,253

)

(17,068

)

(8,185

)

Other operating (income) expense

7,188

401

6,787

9,119

(2,211

)

11,330

Income tax expense / (benefit)

(12

)

(2,011

)

1,999

(1,590

)

(3,193

)

1,603

Net income (loss)

$

(19,642

)

$

(10,085

)

$

(9,557

)

$

(32,782

)

$

(11,664

)

$

(21,118

)


Proforma

Proforma

($ in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,




Increase



Increase


2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues







Telecommunications

$

155,607

$

125,960

$

29,647

$

298,966

$

237,087

$

61,879

Infrastructure

25,434

16,657

8,777

45,283

31,081

14,202

Total Revenues

181,041

142,617

38,424

344,249

268,168

76,081

Cost of Goods Sold

173,760

136,988

36,772

330,354

257,517

72,837

Gross Margin

7,281

5,629

1,652

13,895

10,651

3,244

Stock based compensation

9,761

9,230

531

20,504

13,794

6,710

General and administrative

3,908

2,907

1,001

6,953

4,988

1,965

Salaries and related benefits

4,127

4,591

(464

)

8,383

7,226

1,157

Professional fees

848

678

170

1,913

989

924

Depreciation expense

1,103

196

907

1,312

382

930

Income (loss) from operations

(12,466

)

(11,973

)

(493

)

(25,170

)

(16,728

)

(8,442

)

Other operating (income) expense

7,188

(1,678

)

8,866

9,129

(4,294

)

13,423

Income tax expense / (benefit)

(12

)

(1,879

)

1,867

(1,590

)

(3,061

)

1,471

Net income (loss)

$

(19,642

)

$

(8,416

)

$

(11,226

)

$

(32,709

)

$

(9,373

)

$

(23,336

)

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Telecommunications


As Reported and Proforma

($ in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,




Increase



Increase


2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

155,607

$

125,960

$

29,647

$

298,966

$

237,087

$

61,879

Cost of Goods Sold

154,520

124,463

30,057

296,451

234,020

62,431

Gross Margin

1,087

1,497

(410

)

2,515

3,067

(552

)

Stock based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

General and administrative

495

451

44

1,009

787

222

Salaries and related benefits

179

411

(232

)

498

887

(389

)

Professional fees

10

(1

)

11

35

16

19

Depreciation expense

42

50

(8

)

86

100

(14

)

Income (loss) from operations

361

586

(225

)

887

1,277

(390

)

Other operating (income) expense

(201

)

68

(269

)

(73

)

541

(614

)

Income tax expense / (benefit)

(68

)

(52

)

(16

)

(252

)

(175

)

(77

)

Net income (loss)

$

630

$

570

$

60

$

1,212

$

911

$

301

Infrastructure


As Reported

As Reported

($ in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,




Increase



Increase


2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

25,434

$

3,617

$

21,817

$

45,052

$

3,624

$

41,428

Cost of Goods Sold

19,240

2,963

16,277

33,816

2,966

30,850

Gross Margin

6,194

654

5,540

11,236

658

10,578

Stock based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

General and administrative

1,148

513

635

2,208

898

1,310

Salaries and related benefits

2,248

350

1,898

4,368

433

3,935

Professional fees

81

14

67

141

19

122

Depreciation expense

1,061

48

1,013

1,226

48

1,178

Income (loss) from operations

1,656

(271

)

1,927

3,293

(740

)

4,033

Other operating (income) expense

365

(33

)

398

814

(29

)

843

Income tax expense / (benefit)

(15

)

(45

)

30

(105

)

(45

)

(60

)

Net income (loss)

$

1,306

$

(193

)

$

1,499

$

2,584

$

(666

)

$

3,250


Proforma

Proforma

($ in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,




Increase



Increase


2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

25,434

$

16,657

$

8,777

$

45,283

$

31,081

$

14,202

Cost of Goods Sold

19,240

12,525

6,715

33,903

23,497

10,406

Gross Margin

6,194

4,132

2,062

11,380

7,584

3,796

Stock based compensation

-

-

-

-

-

-

General and administrative

1,148

1,279

(131

)

2,256

2,490

(234

)

Salaries and related benefits

2,248

3,150

(902

)

4,381

5,036

(655

)

Professional fees

81

106

(25

)

141

176

(35

)

Depreciation expense

1,061

146

915

1,226

282

944

Income (loss) from operations

1,656

(549

)

2,205

3,376

(400

)

3,776

Other operating (income) expense

365

(2,112

)

2,477

823

(2,112

)

2,935

Income tax expense / (benefit)

(15

)

87

(102

)

(105

)

87

(192

)

Net income (loss)

$

1,306

$

1,476

$

(170

)

$

2,658

$

1,625

$

1,033

Non-Operating Corporate


As Reported and Proforma

($ in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,




Increase



Increase


2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Revenues

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Cost of Goods Sold

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Margin

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock based compensation

9,761

9,230

531

20,504

13,794

6,710

General and administrative

2,265

1,177

1,088

3,688

1,711

1,977

Salaries and related benefits

1,700

1,030

670

3,504

1,303

2,201

Professional fees

757

573

184

1,737

797

940

Depreciation expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income (loss) from operations

(14,483

)

(12,010

)

(2,473

)

(29,433

)

(17,605

)

(11,828

)

Other operating (income) expense

7,024

366

6,658

8,379

(2,723

)

11,102

Income tax expense / (benefit)

71

(1,914

)

1,985

(1,233

)

(2,973

)

1,740

Net income (loss)

$

(21,578

)

$

(10,462

)

$

(11,116

)

$

(36,579

)

$

(11,909

)

$

(24,670

)

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)


June 30,

December 31,


2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

46,581,305

$

18,238,264

Accounts receivable net of allowances of $202,220 and $176,949, respectively

75,068,872

73,334,183

Inventory

168,430

111,070

Deposits, prepaids and other current assets

3,034,526

1,721,222

Investments in marketable securities

16,325,152

9,618,743

Investments in non-marketable securities

100,000

100,000

Cost in excess of billings

8,258,082

4,812,483

Total current assets

149,536,367

107,935,965

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,697,810

2,011,668

Intangible assets, net

11,063,395

-

Finance lease asset

381,110

469,645

Operating lease right-of-use asset

3,800,935

1,558,052

Non-current assets

232,000

-

Goodwill

36,017,209

26,054,522

Deferred tax asset

4,579,213

5,579,660

Total assets

$

207,308,039

$

143,609,512


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

99,752,963

$

71,428,301

Accrued liabilities

8,162,742

5,739,475

Deferred revenue

5,276,074

7,017,392

Derivative Liability

40,442,518

-

Convertible notes payable, net of discount

-

2,700,337

Line of credit

2,757,218

1,898,143

Finance lease liability

159,215

159,215

Operating lease liability

1,325,013

125,191

Total current liabilities

157,875,743

89,068,054


Non-current liabilities

Finance lease liability, non-current

134,639

218,825

Operating lease liability, non-current

2,552,449

1,442,743

Notes payable, net of discount

22,253,430

26,087,523

Convertible notes payable, net of discount

-

4,475,260

Total liabilities

182,816,261

121,292,405

Mezzanine Equity

Series B Preferred Stock (239,510 and 2,395,105 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)

685,000

6,850,000

Series C Preferred Stock (6,226,379 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022)

16,571,656

-

Total Mezzanine Equity

17,256,656

6,850,000


Commitments, contingencies and concentration risk (Note 16)


Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

Series C:2,370,370 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

-

237

Series D: 1,177,023 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022

118

-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized 206,082,652 and 184,266,934 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

20,608

18,426

Common stock to be issued, 0 shares at June 30, 2022 and 6,587,897 December 31, 2021

-

658

Additional paid in capital

182,479,967

126,869,604

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(32,859

)

(32,289

)

Accumulated deficit

(175,232,712

)

(111,389,529

)

Total stockholders' equity

7,235,122

15,467,107

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

207,308,039

$

143,609,512

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

$

181,040,612

$

129,576,795

$

344,018,502

$

240,710,698

Cost of Goods Sold

173,759,629

127,425,665

330,267,261

236,985,532

Gross Margin

7,280,983

2,151,130

13,751,241

3,725,166


Operating expenses

Stock based compensation

9,760,707

9,230,400

20,504,339

13,793,596

General and administrative

3,907,831

2,140,701

6,904,515

3,395,701

Salaries and related benefits

4,127,328

1,791,076

8,370,009

2,623,460

Professional fees

848,122

585,449

1,912,609

832,601

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,103,065

97,956

1,312,119

147,903

Total operating expenses

19,747,053

13,845,582

39,003,591

20,793,261


(Loss) from operations

(12,466,070

)

(11,694,452

)

(25,252,350

)

(17,068,095

)


Other income (expenses):

Income (loss) from investments, net

(912,369

)

859,614

(1,022,375

)

4,261,328

Amortization of debt discount

(6,414,071

)

(920,914

)

(7,443,668

)

(982,788

)

Amortization of debt discount, related party

-

-

-

(95,127

)

Interest expense

(745,728

)

(267,681

)

(1,480,781

)

(448,683

)

Other income (expense), net

715,238

(10,508

)

913,591

(10,838

)

Foreign exchange adjustments

169,411

(61,234

)

(86,191

)

(512,712

)

Total other expenses, net

(7,187,519

)

(400,723

)

(9,119,424

)

2,211,180

Income (loss) before income taxes

(19,653,589

)

(12,095,175

)

(34,371,774

)

(14,856,915

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

11,337

2,010,198

1,589,620

3,192,832

Net (loss)

$

(19,642,252

)

$

(10,084,977

)

$

(32,782,154

)

$

(11,664,083

)

Deemed dividend

(32,841,317

)

-

(36,697,317

)

-

Preferred dividends

(352,826

)

-

(619,813

)

-

Net loss available to common stockholders

$

(52,836,395

)

$

(10,084,977

)

$

(70,099,284

)

$

(11,664,083

)


Basic and diluted loss per share available to common stockholders

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.37

)

$

(0.08

)


Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted

193,507,946

151,120,416

190,965,948

149,463,702

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net loss

$

(32,782,154

)

$

(11,664,084

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,312,119

147,903

Stock-based compensation

20,086,367

13,819,067

Stock issued for services

-

278,903

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

-

400

Amortization of debt discount

7,443,668

982,788

Amortization of debt discount, related party

-

95,127

Amortization of debt issue costs

-

10,438

Loss on foreign currency exchange

86,191

533,663

Net (income) loss from investments

1,022,375

(4,261,328

)

Other (income) expense, net

(854,850

)

-

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,589,620

)

(3,195,383

)

Changes in working capital requirements:

Accounts receivable

(1,733,639

)

5,630,739

Accrued revenue

3,842,574

(654,303

)

Inventory

(57,360

)

(25,759

)

Deposits, prepaids and other current assets

(304,368

)

2,317,539

Other assets

(29,538

)

(103,260

)

Costs in excess of billings

(7,288,173

)

-

Accounts payable

27,162,062

(3,031,568

)

Accrued expenses

1,235,985

482,204

Other current liabilities

(173,601

)

-

Deferred revenue

(1,741,320

)

-

Other comprehensive income

(571

)

(82,086

)

Net cash used in operating activities

15,636,147

1,281,000

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(70,542

)

(801,254

)

Sale of intellectual property

159,434

-

Purchase of marketable securities

(43,255,509

)

(42,529,309

)

Sale of marketable securities

34,901,415

39,731,309

Purchase of non-marketable securities

-

(100,000

)

Acquisition of ANS

-

(12,948,324

)

Acquisition of EV Depot

(1,231,250

)

-

Cash acquired in acquisition

104,485

40,940

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(9,391,967

)

(16,606,638

)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Cash receipts from issuance of notes payable

-

10,000,000

Cash receipts from issuance of convertible notes payable

-

5,000,000

Proceeds from sale of Common Stock

10,000,025

-

Proceeds from sale of Series C Preferred Stock

10,845,000

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

1,072,424

-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

20,000

-

Draws from revolving line of credit, net

859,075

(703,650

)

Cash paid for contingent liability

-

(61,232

)

Payment on financing lease

(102,295

)

(7,525

)

Payment of dividends

(498,598

)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

22,195,631

14,227,593

Foreign currency adjustment

(96,770

)

(485,222

)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

28,343,041

(1,583,267

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

18,238,264

11,629,303

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

46,581,305

$

10,046,036

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

Cash paid for interest expense

$

1,476,842

$

247,900


Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Issuance of Series B Preferred Stock for acquisition

-

6,850,000

Issuance of common stock for acquisition

$

17,530,278

$

-

Debt discount associated with promissory notes

$

-

$

4,296,911

Non-GAAP Measures

In this press release, the Company has supplemented the presentation of its financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assist in making business decisions and assessing overall performance. The Company's measurement of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled financial measures used by others and therefore may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to the GAAP measures in the tables included within this material.

Certain information presented in this press release reflects adjustments to GAAP measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as an additional way of assessing certain aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of its on-going business. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of debt discount and debt issue costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, income (loss) from investments, net, other (income) expense, net, and foreign exchange adjustments.

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

($ in thousands)

As Reported
Three months ended June 30,

As Reported
Six months ended June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income (loss)

$

(19,642

)

$

(10,085

)

$

(32,782

)

$

(11,664

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(12

)

(2,010

)

(1,590

)

(3,193

)

Interest expense

746

268

1,481

449

Depreciation & Amortization

1,103

98

1,312

148

Amortization of debt discount

6,414

921

7,444

983

Amortization of debt discount, related party

-

-

-

95

EBITDA

(11,391

)

(10,808

)

(24,135

)

(13,182

)

Adjustments:

Stock based compensation

9,761

9,230

20,504

13,794

(Income) loss from investments, net

912

(860

)

1,022

(4,261

)

Other (income) expense, net

(715

)

11

(914

)

11

Foreign exchange adjustments

(169

)

61

86

513

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,602

)

$

(2,366

)

$

(3,437

)

$

(3,125

)

($ in thousands)

Proforma
Three months ended June 30,

Proforma
Six months ended June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted EBITDA:

Net income (loss)

$

(19,642

)

$

(8,416

)

$

(32,709

)

$

(9,373

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(12

)

(1,879

)

(1,590

)

(3,061

)

Interest expense

746

276

1,481

470

Depreciation & Amortization

1,103

196

1,312

382

Amortization of debt discount

6,414

921

7,444

983

Amortization of debt discount, related party

-

-

-

95

EBITDA

(11,391

)

(8,902

)

(24,062

)

(10,504

)

Adjustments:

Stock based compensation

9,761

9,230

20,504

13,794

(Income) loss from investments, net

912

(860

)

1,022

(4,261

)

Other (income) expense, net

(715

)

(2,077

)

(914

)

(2,094

)

Foreign exchange adjustments

(169

)

61

86

513

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,602

)

$

(2,548

)

$

(3,364

)

$

(2,552

)

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712007/Charge-Enterprises-Reports-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

