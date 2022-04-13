U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

Charge Enterprises to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on Thursday, April 14, 2022, to Celebrate Nasdaq Listing

  • CRGE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today announced that it will ring the Opening Bell on the Nasdaq Stock Market on April 14, 2022. The Opening Bell ceremony celebrates Charge's listing on the Nasdaq Global Market, where trading began under the ticker CRGE on April 12, 2022.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed live or via replay here. A replay of the ceremony will also be available at a later date on Charge's website.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

Media Contacts:

Steve Keyes (248) 952-7022
Steve.keyes@centigrade.com

Investor Relations:

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA (212) 838-3777
Ccapaccio@lhai.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on us, investors are encouraged to review our public filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697123/Charge-Enterprises-to-Ring-Nasdaq-Opening-Bell-on-Thursday-April-14-2022-to-Celebrate-Nasdaq-Listing

