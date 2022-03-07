Charge to Present at Q1 2022 Virtual Investor Summit

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • CRGE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle ("EV") charging, announced Andrew Fox, Chairman, CEO and Founder, will present at the Q1 2022 Virtual Investor Summit. Mr. Fox will discuss Charge and the Company's role in building infrastructures for Electric Vehicle Charging and 5G Wireless Networks.

Event: Charge Enterprises Presentation at the Q1 2022 Virtual Investor Summit
Date: March 9, 2022
Time: 11:45 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aPge2v8OTJublLSchIik3g
One-on-One meeting availability: March 9th

Webcast replay of the presentation session and a copy of Charge's latest investor presentation will be available on the company's website. To schedule one-on-ones, please contact your Investor Summit representative.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Our Telecommunications Division: Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division: Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

Our Investment Division: Our Investment division ("Investment") focuses on opportunities related to our global portfolio to expand our vision's impact. We aim to invest in opportunities that would complement our two operating divisions in addition to marketable securities, including money markets funds and other listed securities. Our Investment division provides services aimed at offsetting the overall cost of capital.

We offer our Investment services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Charge Investments ("CI").

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Charge's future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although Charge believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the business plans and strategies of Charge, Charge's future business development, market acceptance of electric vehicles, Charge's ability to generate profits and positive cash flow, changes in government regulations and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies, and other risks discussed in Charge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. For more information on Charge, investors are encouraged to review Charge's public filings on OTC Market at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CRGE/overview. Charge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Media Contact:
Centigrade
Steve Keyes
Steve.keyes@centigrade.com
(248) 952-7022

Investor Relations Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
ccapaccio@lhai.com
212.838.3777

SOURCE: Charge Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691666/Charge-to-Present-at-Q1-2022-Virtual-Investor-Summit

