ChargePoint Holdings Up 10%, Insiders Still Down After US$2.90m Purchase

Insiders who purchased US$2.90m worth of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 10% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$1.9m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

ChargePoint Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Bruce Chizen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.9m worth of shares at a price of US$5.79 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.05). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Bruce Chizen was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Insiders At ChargePoint Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

At ChargePoint Holdings,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. We can see that Independent Chairman of the Board Bruce Chizen paid US$2.9m for shares in the company. But we did see insider selling worth US$245k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership Of ChargePoint Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that ChargePoint Holdings insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ChargePoint Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in ChargePoint Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for ChargePoint Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of these can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

