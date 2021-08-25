U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.73
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,379.47
    +13.21 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,048.41
    +28.61 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.44
    +5.53 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.40
    -0.14 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -18.90 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3050
    +0.0150 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9520
    +0.3150 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,632.09
    -899.25 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.37
    -19.17 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.39
    +12.61 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Chargezoom Announces Partnership with North American Bancard

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargezoom, a leading platform for managing billing and payments, today announces their partnership with North American Bancard. North American Bancard is recognized as one of the industry's largest private merchant acquirers and the partnership will expand their service offerings by including Chargezoom to their customers.

The partnership with Chargezoom will expand services available to North American Bancard merchants.
The partnership with Chargezoom will expand services available to North American Bancard merchants.

"We are excited about partnering with North American Bancard as they have continued to be innovation leaders in the payments industry," says Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom. "They have a clear vision for how software-based payments will continue to play a critical role in modern businesses and the necessity of having a full suite of solutions to offer their merchants. We are proud to be able to offer their merchants the tools they need to scale their businesses."

"North American Bancard and EPX are thrilled to be partnered with a recognized accounts receivable leader like Chargezoom," says Ryan Malloy, SVP of Partner Sales at NAB. "This exciting new partnership will further our mission of removing payments friction for our merchants and their customers, all while allowing our Sales Partners to deepen their relationships with those merchants by providing them added value."

About Chargezoom
Chargezoom addresses the payment needs of modern businesses with powerful integrated payments, allowing businesses to automate and scale quickly. Automation reduces the burdens typically associated with accounts receivable including manual processes and payment friction. Providing an easy-to-use platform that delights merchants and their customers has attracted the attention of the payments industry.

About North American Bancard
North American Bancard is a leading payment technology innovator with a product platform that provides seamless payment experiences in mobile, online, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and processing more than $45 billion in payments annually, NAB provides frictionless solutions for our evolving merchant economy.

For more information, visit chargezoom.com/partner

(PRNewsfoto/Chargezoom)
(PRNewsfoto/Chargezoom)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chargezoom-announces-partnership-with-north-american-bancard-301362283.html

SOURCE Chargezoom

Recommended Stories

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Nordstrom lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Nordstrom's latest quarterly release.

  • Wall Street Thinks These 3 Growth Stocks Can Rise by More Than 70% Within 2 Years

    Many growth stocks have been struggling in recent weeks amid uncertainty related to COVID-19 and just how our economic recovery might look in the weeks ahead. The company is coming off a strong second-quarter performance where sales of $126 million for the period ending June 30 were up 190% year over year.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • The 24% return this week takes Naked Brand Group's (NASDAQ:NAKD) shareholders one-year gains to 109%

    Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a...

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    The company keeps reporting one great quarter after another, with more lucrative opportunities emerging on the horizon.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Coupang Stock?

    One company that has benefited from industry growth is South Korea-based Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), which has a business model similar to Amazon and JD.com. The company just IPO'd this spring, and has grown its market share in South Korea each of the last five years with its vertically integrated delivery model. With the stock down 30% from its highs, is now the time to buy Coupang stock?

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    If you own these companies, the hardest thing to do is sit back and forget about them -- and possibly the best.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is one of my favorite healthcare companies for long-term investors, and it's one I write about often. Given Teladoc's dominant position in the telemedicine industry and the burgeoning need for quality virtual services across the healthcare specrum, the company poses a durable investment opportunity with plenty of growth potential left.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Meme Stock Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Questioned

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 30% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the over 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executive of

  • Cathie Wood Stake in $17.5 Billion Harry Sloan SPAC Hits 11%

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC now has a nearly 11% stake in a blank-check company backed by former Hollywood executive Harry Sloan.Ark’s daily trading statement shows it added another 1.2 million shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. on Tuesday. That takes the firm’s total holdings to nearly 18.5 million shares across the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The special-purpos

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • NVNXF: Strategic Phillips 66 Relationship Validates & Enhances Prospects

    By M. Marin OTC:NVNXF READ THE FULL NVNXF RESEARCH REPORT Positive implications strategic investment • Important relationship with major industry player • Facilitates and helps fund production expansion • Facilitates access to critical precursor material • Validates NVX opportunity Novonix (OTC:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is