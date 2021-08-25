Chargezoom Announces Partnership with North American Bancard

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargezoom , a leading platform for managing billing and payments, today announces their partnership with North American Bancard. North American Bancard is recognized as one of the industry's largest private merchant acquirers and the partnership will expand their service offerings by including Chargezoom to their customers.

The partnership with Chargezoom will expand services available to North American Bancard merchants.

"We are excited about partnering with North American Bancard as they have continued to be innovation leaders in the payments industry," says Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom. "They have a clear vision for how software-based payments will continue to play a critical role in modern businesses and the necessity of having a full suite of solutions to offer their merchants. We are proud to be able to offer their merchants the tools they need to scale their businesses."

"North American Bancard and EPX are thrilled to be partnered with a recognized accounts receivable leader like Chargezoom," says Ryan Malloy, SVP of Partner Sales at NAB. "This exciting new partnership will further our mission of removing payments friction for our merchants and their customers, all while allowing our Sales Partners to deepen their relationships with those merchants by providing them added value."

About Chargezoom

Chargezoom addresses the payment needs of modern businesses with powerful integrated payments, allowing businesses to automate and scale quickly. Automation reduces the burdens typically associated with accounts receivable including manual processes and payment friction. Providing an easy-to-use platform that delights merchants and their customers has attracted the attention of the payments industry.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is a leading payment technology innovator with a product platform that provides seamless payment experiences in mobile, online, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and processing more than $45 billion in payments annually, NAB provides frictionless solutions for our evolving merchant economy.

Story continues

For more information, visit chargezoom.com/partner

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chargezoom-announces-partnership-with-north-american-bancard-301362283.html

SOURCE Chargezoom