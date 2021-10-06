U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,279.25
    -54.75 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,827.00
    -356.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,434.75
    -220.50 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.80
    -36.70 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    -12.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.31 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1553
    -0.0048 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +0.77 (+3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    -0.0071 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5100
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,580.13
    +771.02 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.03
    +11.66 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.95
    -107.15 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Chari, a Moroccan startup digitizing mom and pop stores, raises $5M at $70M valuation

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

If there's a sector that has seen the biggest uptick in the number of startups and venture capital in emerging markets since the start of last year, it has to be the digitization of mom and pop stores.

Today, a new activity takes us to Morocco, where YC-backed company Chari just raised a $5 million seed round at a valuation of $70million.

Founded by Sophia Alj and Ismael Belkhayat last year, Chari took part in the recent Y Combinator's Summer batch that concluded two months ago.

The U.S seed-stage accelerator invested in this seed round, along with Plug and Play, Village Capital/MetLife Foundation, Orange Ventures, Airbnb executives, SPE Capital, Pincus Private Equity, The Chandaria family, Michael Lahyani and the management company of an American Ivy League university.

Rocket Internet, Global Founders Capital and P1 Ventures co-led the round, which is the largest of its kind in Morocco at the moment.

Chari wants to digitize informal retail stores in Morocco and provide credit to them. Belkhayat, ex-strategy consultant at Boston Consulting Group, and Alj, an ex-strategy consultant from McKinsey, first got alerted to the shifts in Africa's e-commerce landscape last year. On a mandatory trip from her former employer, Alj was tasked to understand how FMCGs operated in sub-Saharan Africa.

With Belkhayat tagging along, the couple discovered the pain points small shops faced in the region when they had to get their products. They never noticed such in Morocco before that, but it became evident after going back to the North African country that local mom and pop stores needed such service.

This YC Summer batch features the largest group of African startups yet

With companies like TradeDepot, MaxAB and Sokowatch bringing shops online in other African markets, the couple launched a similar platform in Morocco.

Chari operates as a mobile app allowing small retailers to order products from partnering FMCG multinationals and local manufacturers and get them in less than 24 hours.

In August, Chari received fresh competition when regional player MaxAB, who, after raising $55 million, moved into the country by acquiring another YC-backed company, WaystoCap, for an undisclosed sum.

But in an identical but seemingly unrelated move, Chari acquired Karny.ma, a Khatabook-esque application, the same month. The platform provides credit and bookkeeping services to about 40,000 merchants and now serves as Chari's strategy to provide payment facilities.

According to CEO Belkhayat, the acquisition has enabled Chari to stand head to head with MaxAB in the country as it provides more merchants for the company to tap into. He adds that the company's "great relationship" with the suppliers also gives Chari an edge in the still-nascent industry.

"We have exclusivity on some digital trades. For instance, P&G works with Chari exclusively. So in case any other player wants to sell P&G products, either they have to go through Chari or they have to buy the goods from the supermarket," he added.

Chari holds distribution contracts with these FMCG companies and takes a percentage (10-30%) from every sale it makes to shop owners. The YC-backed company then employs suitable payment terms: it is not required to pay suppliers in 40 days but collects instant payments from local shops. With an average of 15 days of stock, this system allows Chari to be cash-flow positive.

"The more we grow, the more we have funding. The main reason why we raised this money is mainly to be on the radar of investors and grow outside Morocco," said the CEO alluding to the fact that Chari is on the cusp of achieving profitability.

Chari
Chari

Image Credits: Chari

Unlike MaxAB, Chari doesn't own assets; rather, it rents them. Asked if Chari will adopt an inventory-heavy model later, the CEO said it's unlikely. There are many warehouses available in Morocco to rent, and doing so allows the company to scale faster, he said.

It's the same process in Tunisia, its second market after Morocco. And on the logistics end, a total of 100 people work as delivery agents in both regions.

The Moroccan startup currently transacts about $2.5 million monthly, said Belkhayat. It has signed up 15,000 merchants and is growing 20% month-on-month, but just half of those use the platform regularly. When Karny is taken into account, the total number of merchants using Chari's products extends to over 50,000.

What lies ahead for Chari following this seed round is moving into Francophone Africa; Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mauritania and Senegal top that list. Also, the company will use the funding to get licences to offer other financial services like remittances, bill payments, mobile top-up and buy now, pay later in Tunisia and Morocco.

A subtle and impressive bit of this announcement is that Chari chose to disclose its valuation which private African startups rarely do. And for a startup from a North African country that isn't Egypt to command such lofty valuation, it's easy to see why investors are excited about its prospects regarding B2B e-commerce retail in the MENA region. Will it translate to more investments in Morocco and the Maghreb region? COO Alj hopes so.

"We are happy to lead the way of the nascent Moroccan startup ecosystem," said COO Alj. We hope that this seed round will be one the first of a long series of noticeable seed funding in Moroccan startups."

MaxAB gets an extra $15M, acquires YC-backed Moroccan startup WaystoCap

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall With Bonds on Growth Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell with U.S. futures as investors weighed risks to global growth ahead of a key U.S. employment report. Treasury yields extended an advance.Almost all sectors were in the red among European equities, with data showing German factory orders plunged in August. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined after Tuesday’s rebound for the underlying gauges. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index retreated for a fourth session. Markets have turned more volatile since global stocks hit a r

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Top Analyst Sees Compelling Value in These 2 Stocks

    As we head into the tail end of the year, markets are giving conflicting signals. The steady upward movement, that we saw in all of the main indexes through much of the year, has given way to short-term slips and increased volatility. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Ma

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.