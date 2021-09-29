CharityStars Auctions Beeple NFT in Support of Adopt the Arts

Beeple's "REBIRTH" 19/100 NFT is up on the auction block with proceeds directly impacting the next generation of digital artists.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CharityStars presents a work of art by visionary NFT "non-fungible token" artist Mike Winkelmann, AKA, Beeple, in their premiere NFT online auction with a portion of proceeds supporting Adopt the Arts Foundation. The auction will be available for global bidding now through October 19, 2021. Visit www.charitystars.com/beeple to place your bid and learn more.

“REBIRTH” 19/100 NFT by Beeple

"Beeple | The First 5000 Days" single lot sale of purely digital work of art, NFT, sold for $69 million. What if a portion of that could help to create the next generation of digital landscape artists and game-changers? CharityStars is making just that possible. A portion of the winning bid will go directly back into school systems to ensure that students are consistently receiving art classes regardless of where they live or go to school. This NFT includes a physical token that can be registered on beeple-collect.com and will allow the collector the option to provide additional off chain info.

"We are honored that CharityStars asked us to be a beneficiary of the auction of a Beeple NFT. The worlds of art and charity are changing before our eyes. As an organization that supports the arts and up-and-coming artists of all genres we are excited to be a part of this new frontier!"- Abby Berman, Adopt the Arts Foundation Executive Director

"We are excited to share CharityStars first NFT auction and entrance into the digital blockchain art industry. With the development and rapid rise of this hot-topic marketplace, we can continue to push forward a new era of fundraising for our charity partners." – Shanna Zullo, CharityStars Managing Director

CharityStars

CharityStars is an online fundraising platform whose goal is to make giving fun and rewarding, so charities can spend less time fundraising and more time creating positive change. With offices in Charlotte, London and Milan, they are customer-centric, delivering services and opportunities to charity partners while appealing to global donors with versatile inventory and more ways to give to the charities they love. With over +1,000 non-profits served, they have raised over $35 million dollars for causes around the world. They believe that together we can stand strong, dream big and create greater change for causes worldwide. www.charitystars.com

Adopt the Arts

Adopt The Arts was co-founded in 2010 by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and Grammy Award-Winning Musician, Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver, Deadland Ritual), Activist and Entrepreneur, Abby Berman, and Founding Board Member, Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award-Winning Actor, Jane Lynch, in response to major budget cuts to the arts education budget in LAUSD Elementary schools. To this date, most students in elementary schools are not receiving art and music classes on a consistent basis. ATA officially launched in the fall of 2012 by adopting a Title One elementary school and donating 1000 instruments to LAUSD schools. Adopt The Arts is dedicate to providing art and music classes to K-5th grade students during the school day, raising awareness about the funding for art education across the country, and building partnerships to ensure that all students have a well-rounded education regardless of where they live or go to school.

