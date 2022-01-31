U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

Charles Berg Joins Cigna as President of U.S. Government Business & Senior Advisor Leading Medicare Advantage and Individual & Family Plans

·3 min read
In this article:
  • CI

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) announced that seasoned health care executive Charles "Chuck" Berg joined the company as President, U.S. Government Business and Senior Advisor today. In this role, Mr. Berg will guide the expansion of Cigna's Medicare Advantage and Individual & Family Plan businesses. He will also join the company's Enterprise Leadership Team, reporting directly to David Cordani, Cigna Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)
Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

"Within our portfolio of government businesses, we have significant runway for growth. Under Chuck's leadership, we will bring a sharp focus on our strategy through continued geographic expansion, leveraging Evernorth's industry-leading capabilities, and product suite enhancements to help people achieve their health and well-being goals," said Mr. Cordani. "I look forward to working closely with Chuck and am confident he will be a valuable asset to our team as we realize our vision to transform health care."

Mr. Berg has served as Executive Chair of DaVita Medical Group, a leading value-based medical group that was acquired by Optum, and as Executive Chairman of WellCare Health Plans, a provider of managed care services for government-sponsored healthcare programs. Prior to WellCare, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Health Plans, and became an executive at UnitedHealth Group following its acquisition of Oxford. Mr. Berg also serves on the Board of Directors for numerous health care companies, including DaVita Inc., CareCentrix and Talkspace, among others. Additionally, he is a member of the Operating Council of Consonance Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm.

"I am excited to be joining Cigna at this pivotal time to lead the company's government-sponsored health care businesses, building on the strength of their deep network of provider relationships, high consumer ratings, and a wide range of best-in-class, affordable products for seniors and local market exchange customers," said Mr. Berg. "The highly talented and motivated individuals supporting these businesses are relentlessly focused on our customers, and I'm honored to be working alongside them."

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contact
Justine Sessions
justine.sessions@cigna.com
860-810-6523

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-berg-joins-cigna-as-president-of-us-government-business--senior-advisor-leading-medicare-advantage-and-individual--family-plans-301471286.html

SOURCE Cigna

