Charles Bodner Joins CSafe Global as Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

CSafe Global has hired Charles Bodner as CFO following Patrick Schafer's promotion to CEO in 2020.

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today that Charles ('Chuck') Bodner has joined the company's executive team as Chief Financial Officer.

Charles Bodner, CSafe Global CFO

Filling such a critical role required an intensive search to find someone with the desired experience and background as well as the drive and ambition to help guide CSafe's aggressive growth strategy. "We intend to be the market leader in our chosen areas of focus," said CSafe CEO, Patrick Schafer. "We need a strong advisor to help us make informed decisions based on an understanding of our goals, the market and the life sciences industry potential. Chuck has the skill set and industry expertise to help continue reaching new milestones."

Bodner has nearly 30 years' experience in finance and accounting with more than 20 years in the pharmaceutical and life science industry. Prior to joining CSafe Global, he held senior level positions with Sanofi-Aventis, Schering-Plough, AstraZeneca, Becton Dickinson and Bioclinica.

Chuck will be responsible for finance, accounting, tax and treasury functions and will help guide overall company strategy and execution.

"After helping Bioclinica successfully complete its merger with ERT, I am very excited to be joining the CSafe team," Bodner said. "I am honored to be part of an organization that delivers life-enhancing products in innovative temperature management solutions to customers around the world. This is an excellent opportunity to help steer this organization through its next phase of growth to achieve outstanding results for both our customers and investors."

Media Contact:
Lori Conaway
Global Marketing Communications
+1 405.633.2344
lconaway@csafeglobal.com

About CSafe Global
CSafe Global provides end-to-end thermal shipping solutions to the pharmaceutical and life science industries worldwide. An industry innovator, CSafe provides AI-enabled lease forecasting to ensure active container availability and real-time shipment visibility for customers to monitor shipments and intervene to preserve a payload when needed. CSafe offers industry-leading maintenance and reuse programs for active and passive containers providing superior product performance and alignment with customer sustainability objectives. With a presence in 150 countries, 24/7 support and 100% container availability, CSafe is well-positioned to be the partner of choice in the cold chain. csafeglobal.com

CSafe Global logo (PRNewsfoto/CSafe Global)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-bodner-joins-csafe-global-as-chief-financial-officer-301377824.html

SOURCE CSafe Global

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/15/c1782.html

