Charles Cannon-Brookes Bought 4.7% More Shares In Duke Royalty \

Investors who take an interest in Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) should definitely note that the Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer, Charles Cannon-Brookes, recently paid UK£0.30 per share to buy UK£115k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 4.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Duke Royalty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Charles Cannon-Brookes was the biggest purchase of Duke Royalty shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.32. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Duke Royalty insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Charles Cannon-Brookes.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Duke Royalty Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Duke Royalty insiders own about UK£4.8m worth of shares (which is 3.7% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Duke Royalty Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Duke Royalty insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Duke Royalty has 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

