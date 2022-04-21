U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

CHARLES & COLVARD TO HOST ITS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 5, 2022 AT 8:00 AM ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab grown gemstones, will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022") at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will release its financial results before market opens the same day.

(PRNewsfoto/Charles &amp; Colvard, Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Charles & Colvard, Ltd.)

The investor conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial 844-875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6708 (international) and ask to be connected to the "Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Conference Call" a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

A replay of this conference call will be available until May 12, 2022 at 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 9616655. The call will also be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original creator of lab grown moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One™ moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles--colvard-to-host-its-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-investor-conference-call-on-may-5-2022-at-800-am-et-301530541.html

SOURCE Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

