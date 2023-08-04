Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE:CRL) is a leading player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. As of August 4, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $208.47, with a market cap of $10.67 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.44% today and a slight increase of 0.02% over the past four weeks. The company's impressive GF Score of 94 out of 100 indicates its high outperformance potential.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 94

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five key aspects of valuation: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. Each of these components is ranked, and the ranks have a positive correlation with the long-term performances of stocks. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest. Stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

Financial Strength Analysis

Charles River Laboratories' Financial Strength rank is 5 out of 10. This rank measures the company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. The company's interest coverage is 7.95, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses on outstanding debt. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.77, and its Altman Z score is 2.56, both of which are reasonable.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. This rank is based on factors such as operating margin, Piotroski F-Score, trend of the operating margin, consistency of profitability, and predictability rank. The company's operating margin is 16.38%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a healthy financial situation.

Growth Rank Analysis

Charles River Laboratories' Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 14.80%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 13.70%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 15.90%, demonstrating robust growth in its business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating that the stock is reasonably valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Charles River Laboratories' Momentum Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a positive momentum in its stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the same industry, Charles River Laboratories holds a strong position. Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) has a GF Score of 86, Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) has a GF Score of 91, and Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has a GF Score of 88. This comparison indicates that Charles River Laboratories is a high-performing stock with a strong potential for outperformance.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 4, 2023. For more information on Charles River Laboratories and its competitors, visit the Competitors page on GuruFocus.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

