Charles River Laboratories International Insiders Added US$1.91m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Charles River Laboratories International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Commercial Officer & Corporate Executive VP, William Barbo, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$217 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$190. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9.87k shares for US$1.9m. On the other hand they divested 7.77k shares, for US$1.7m. In total, Charles River Laboratories International insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Charles River Laboratories International Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Charles River Laboratories International insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Charles River Laboratories International insiders own about US$105m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charles River Laboratories International Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Charles River Laboratories International. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Charles River Laboratories International you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

