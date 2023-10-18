Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $1.1 Billion

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) reports Q3 2023 net income of $1.1 billion, down from $2.0 billion in Q3 2022.

Net revenues for Q3 2023 were $4.6 billion, a 16% decrease from $5.5 billion in the same period last year.

The company successfully completed the largest brokerage conversion event in history, gathering $46 billion in core net new assets.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) continues to focus on strategic initiatives of scale and efficiency, win-win monetization, and segmentation.





Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 16, 2023. The company reported a net income of $1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $2.0 billion for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $4.0 billion, compared with $5.2 billion for the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights





Net revenues for Q3 2023 were $4.6 billion, marking a 16% decrease from $5.5 billion in Q3 2022. The GAAP net income was $1,125 million, a 44% decrease from $2,020 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted net income was $1,518 million, a 31% decrease from $2,211 million in Q3 2022. The GAAP diluted earnings per common share were $0.56, a 43% decrease from $0.99 in Q3 2022. The adjusted diluted earnings per common share were $0.77, a 30% decrease from $1.10 in Q3 2022.

Company Performance and Future Outlook





Despite the challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) has seen strong organic growth. The company gathered $46 billion in core net new assets in the third quarter, including $27 billion in September following the completion of the latest Ameritrade client conversion cohort. As of September 30, investors have entrusted the company with a total of $7.82 trillion in client assets across 34.5 million accounts.

CEO Walt Bettinger stated,

By seeing through clients eyes for the last 50 years, we have earned consistent confidence from investors that helps power our strong organic growth."

He also highlighted the successful completion of the single largest conversion event in the industry's history over Labor Day Weekend, transitioning $1.3 trillion in client assets.

Looking forward, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) remains focused on enhancing its modern wealth platform by advancing its key strategic initiatives of scale and efficiency, win-win monetization, and segmentation. The company expects these actions to deliver at least $1 billion of incremental annual expense savings.

