Will The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) be Able to Regain its Earnings Power?

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned +3.06% compared to a +7.18% return for the Russell 3000 Index. The fund returned -15.80% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, compared to a -8.58% return for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is a savings and loan holding company. On June 26, 2023, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) stock closed at $53.41 per share. One-month return of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was -0.80%, and its shares lost 16.77% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has a market capitalization of $97.208 billion.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund made the following comment about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The portfolio holdings most directly impacted by the bank failures of the first quarter were The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), both top detractors for the quarter. Schwab is likely best known for its leading market trading platform, but over the years its consumer banking operations have grown into the tenth largest bank in the U.S. We believe both the trading and banking franchises remain strong, however, the current interest rate environment (particularly the availability of highly attractive yields in money market funds versus traditional deposits) has diminished the earnings power of the bank, at least in the short term. Given this uncertainty, we elected to move to the sidelines for now and free up capital for higher-conviction investment alternatives. We were net sellers during the first quarter. Schwab was the only holding to exit, and there were no new companies added to the portfolio."

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 87 hedge fund portfolios held The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 74 in the previous quarter.

