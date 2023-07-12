The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Declined on Increased Interest Rates

Oakmark Funds, advised by Harris Associates, released its “Oakmark Equity and Income Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund increased 5.3% in the second quarter compared to a 3.2% return for the Lipper Balanced Fund Index. For the calendar year to date, the fund returned 8.8% compared to a 7.6% return for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Oakmark Equity and Income Fund highlighted stocks like The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is a savings and loan holding company. On July 11, 2023, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) stock closed at $57.58 per share. One-month return of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was 5.94%, and its shares lost 6.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has a market capitalization of $104.798 billion.

Oakmark Equity and Income Fund made the following comment about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Two financial industry companies led the six-month detractors’ list, however. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and Bank of America both reported material mark-to-market unrealized losses in their marketable securities holdings, an outcome of the increase in interest rates early in the year."

