Charles Schwab Insiders Sell US$140m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution \

Many The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab

The Founder & Co-Chairman, Charles Schwab, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$80.10 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$47.73. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$7.9m for 135.84k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.87m shares, for US$140m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Charles Schwab shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Charles Schwab Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Charles Schwab recently. In total, insiders sold US$12m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note insiders bought US$7.9m worth of shares , as previously mentioned . Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Insider Ownership Of Charles Schwab

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Charles Schwab insiders own 1.4% of the company, currently worth about US$1.2b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Charles Schwab stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Charles Schwab is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Charles Schwab you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

