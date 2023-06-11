Charles Schwab Insiders Sold US$130m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy \

Over the past year, many The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Co-Chairman, Charles Schwab, for US$25m worth of shares, at about US$80.10 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$55.00). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$7.9m for 135.84k shares. But insiders sold 1.72m shares worth US$130m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Charles Schwab shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Charles Schwab Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Charles Schwab insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, 10 insiders shelled out US$7.9m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Charles Schwab insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$1.4b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The recent buying by some insiders , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Charles Schwab insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Charles Schwab.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

