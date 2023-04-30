Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.25

The Charles Schwab Corporation's (NYSE:SCHW) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.25 on 26th of May. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.9%, which is below the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Charles Schwab's stock price has reduced by 31% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

View our latest analysis for Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Charles Schwab's dividend was only 24% of earnings, however it was paying out 167% of free cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Charles Schwab Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Charles Schwab has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Charles Schwab definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Charles Schwab will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Charles Schwab that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here