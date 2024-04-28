Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

The Charles Schwab Corporation's (NYSE:SCHW) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.25 per share on 24th of May. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Charles Schwab's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 98.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Charles Schwab Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. However, Charles Schwab's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Charles Schwab that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.