Charles Schwab Set to Join S&P 100; BellRing Brands to Join S&P MidCap 400; Cerence to Join S&P SmallCap 600

3 min read
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P 500 constituent The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) will replace Biogen Inc. (NASD: BIIB) in the S&P 100 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 21 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. Biogen will remain in the S&P 500.

  • BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) will replace Cerence Inc. (NASD: CRNC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cerence will replace Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 14. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) is converting its interest in BellRing Brands into new BellRing Brands stock and then distributing 80.1% of that interest to shareholders on March 11. Following the distribution, Post Holdings will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Immediately prior to the transaction, BellRing Brands will consolidate its multiple share class structure into a new single share class structure. Post transactions, BellRing Brands' market capitalization will be more representative of the mid-cap market space. Cerence's market capitalization is more representative of the small-cap market space. Cooper-Standard is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 14, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

BellRing Brands

BRBR

Consumer Staples

March 14, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Cerence

CRNC

Information Technology

March 14, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cerence

CRNC

Information Technology

March 14, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cooper-Standard

CPS

Consumer Discretionary

March 21, 2022

S&P 100

Addition

Charles Schwab

SCHW

Financials

March 21, 2022

S&P 100

Deletion

Biogen

BIIB

Healthcare

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

