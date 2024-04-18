Charles Tyrwhitt opens eighth store in a year with new Regent Street location

(Charles Tyrwhitt)

Shirt maker Charles Tyrwhitt is set to open its eighth store in a year, as it enters a listed building on central London’s Regent Street.

The 4,200 sq ft store will include a marble spiral staircase and a “lavish VIP area”

It’s the latest expansion step for the brand, which plans to open 10 more stores over the next 18 months.

The site, at 218 Regent Street, was the original location for Liberty, before it moved into its famous Tudor revival building.

Chief marketing officer Joe Irons said: “We cannot wait to move into our new Regent Street store. The iconic shopping street not only boasts some of the best footfall in the UK but also is synonymous with great, premium retail brands.

“The Regent Street location really does lend itself well to a whole experience, where people want to enjoy beautiful stores, an unparalleled customer service experience and great products.”

Charles Tyrwhitt was founded as a mail order business in 1986, and opened its first shop on Jermyn Street in 1997.