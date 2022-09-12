Charles W. Anders is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DAPHNE, Ala., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles W. Anders is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive in U.S. Maritime Security by offering outstanding professional security and transportation services on the rivers, waterways, and Gulf Coast ports. Following Hurricane Katrina, Mr. Anders formed U.S. Maritime Services in 2010 in Daphne, AL.

Previously he provided security to vessels in the Port of New Orleans. He developed a client base of national and international shipping agencies during his career.

Mr. Anders has dedicated his career to maintaining a safe environment for visiting vessels and crew members by following restrictions and guidelines established by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other government agencies.

These restrictions can be placed on visiting vessels needing additional security measures to ensure the integrity of the ports. U.S. Maritime Services offers transportation, guards, medical repatriations, national and international repatriations, and consultations. He has served thousands of vessels during his career and has provided repatriation services to over two thousand stowaways and crew members.

At 70 years old, Ms. Anders continues to expand his market and always seeks out new opportunities. He attributes his success to being in the right place at the right time and developing a solid team of dedicated associates, demonstrating his commitment to quality services. He serves the Gulf Coast area from Panama City, FL, to the Texas Gulf region.

On a personal note, Mr. Anders volunteers at his local church in an armed safety capacity. Mr. Anders and his wife Margaret were also featured in the MOBILE BAY magazine for their hydroponic facility. Focusing on growing products in a soil-less environment was one of the first such farms in the region.

