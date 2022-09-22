Charlesbank Capital Partners Hires Ellen Walpert as Chief People Officer

Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC

Ellen Walpert

Charlesbank's Chief People Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners, a middle market private investment firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ellen Walpert as the firm’s first Chief People Officer. With many years’ experience in similar roles, she will help drive Charlesbank’s recruiting, talent development and performance management on both the investment and operations teams.

Prior to joining Charlesbank, Ms. Walpert was the Chief People Officer at ghSMART, a management consulting firm. While there, she oversaw the human capital function which was responsible for growing, developing and retaining talent across the firm; she also sat on the management, operations, hiring and compensation committees.

“Our investment model starts with attracting and retaining exceptional talent, and Ellen will help us improve our talent development and performance management and cultivate an environment where our team can continue to thrive personally and professionally,” said Josh Klevens, Managing Director and COO at Charlesbank. “We are thrilled to have her as part of our team.”

“I’m excited to create this role at Charlesbank, which has a reputation for strong investment results, as well as an open and collaborative team culture that is truly values-driven,” said Ms. Walpert. “I look forward to supporting this talented and growing Charlesbank team and helping ensure a healthy and sustainable work environment where employees can focus on delivering excellent performance.”

Before ghSMART, Ms. Walpert was the Chief Talent Officer at Highfields Capital Management overseeing talent development, recruiting, retention and HR and was previously the Senior Director of Human Capital at Tishman Speyer running their Leadership Development and Analyst programs for the US and Europe. Earlier in her career she worked in the professional development group at McKinsey & Company, New York.

Ms. Walpert graduated from Cornell University and holds an Advanced Coaching and Executive Coaching certificate from Columbia University Teachers College.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

Contact:

Maura M. Turner

617-619-5457

mturner@charlesbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8850964-f663-4e91-9284-963326fcc074



