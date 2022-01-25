U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.50
    -43.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,002.00
    -251.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,318.50
    -182.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.90
    -23.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    +1.05 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9060
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,087.52
    +109.62 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.53
    +10.93 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,113.13
    -475.24 (-1.72%)
     

Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC Acquires Securities of Sintana Energy Inc.

Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC
·2 min read

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC (the “Acquirer”) announces that it has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 5,128,205 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of Sintana Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Sintana”), effective January 21, 2022 (the “Acquisition”).

The Subject Shares were issued pursuant to a private placement by the Company and represented approximately 3.7% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Shares”) as of January 21, 2022, resulting in a corresponding change to the aggregate percentage ownership of the Company by the Acquirer.

Immediately before the Acquisition, the Acquirer and its joint actor held an aggregate of 12,902,973 Shares and convertible securities to acquire an additional 1,275,288 Shares (the “Convertible Securities”), representing approximately 9.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares (or approximately 10.4% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of such Convertible Securities only) of which the Acquirer held 12,486,307 Shares and the Convertible Securities representing approximately 9.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares (or approximately 10.1% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of such Convertible Securities only) and its joint actor held 416,666 Shares representing less than 1% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquirer and its joint actor held 18,031,178 Shares (inclusive of the Subject Shares) and the Convertible Securities to acquire an additional 1,275,288 Shares, representing approximately 12.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares at January 21, 2022 (or approximately 13.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of such Convertible Securities only) of which the Acquirer held 17,614,512 Shares and the Convertible Securities representing approximately 12.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares (or approximately 13.3% on a partially diluted basis, assuming conversion of such Convertible Securities only) and its joint actor held 416,666 Shares representing less than 1% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Subject Shares were acquired at a price of US$0.117 per Subject Share (or US$599,999.985 in the aggregate). The Subject Shares were acquired from the Company directly and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquirer and/or its joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

Additional Information

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting the Acquirer at 17 State Street, New York, New York, 10004, Tel: 212-201-4125.


Recommended Stories

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 36% Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) soared 36% on Monday after the department store chain confirmed that it has received interest from potential acquirers. Kohl's statement came after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value offered to buy the retailer for approximately $9 billion, or $64 a share, in cash. Additionally, Bloomberg reported on Sunday that private equity firm Sycamore Partners also inquired about a possible acquisition of Kohl's. And on Monday, CNBC said Sycamore Partners offered to buy the chain for at least $65 per share.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • Why MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Sea Limited Stocks Crashed

    In case you hadn't noticed yet, the stock market kind of curled up in a ball and died today. Of particular interest to growth investors today is the fact that some of the fastest growing e-commerce stocks in the world are going on sale, with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down 8.6%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) falling 10%, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) leading the pack lower with a 12.3% loss. As it turns out, Shopify is the only one of the three with any obvious news on the wires, and even that news isn't too awfully bad.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Slipped on Monday

    A lively stock over the past year, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) was sluggish on the stock exchange Monday. In a new research note, he trimmed his target to $203 per share from the previous $209. Referring to two major Alibaba e-commerce platforms, Leung wrote that "There have been signs of continuous uneven sales performance of different product categories and types of merchants on Taobao/Tmall since [the second half of] 2021."

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Are Falling Today

    Shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) were down more than 15% at 11:40 a.m. EST today for no obvious reason other than a general decline in the broader market, which is having a tough day today. Digital World Acquisition announced late last year that it intends to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, which is the parent company of Truth Social, a yet-to-launch social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Truth Social says on its website that it encourages "an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

    Ocugen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCGN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Tesla and Apple Will Make or Break the Nasdaq This Week

    With the Nasdaq on the verge of bear market territory, investors will have their eyes on these two earnings reports.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • IBM Sales Surge. The Company’s Turnaround May Be Taking Hold.

    The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, including its best quarterly sales growth in more than a decade.

  • 2 Best Warren Buffett Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is one of the most successful value investors of all time. Although classic value stocks fell out of favor during the nearly decade-long bull market over the course of 2010 to 2020, and Berkshire's stock underperformed some major U.S. stock indexes as a result, these tried and true investing vehicles are making a furious comeback during this current bear market. The long and short of it is that the increasing likelihood of rising interest rates and stubbornly high levels of inflation ought to favor Buffett's value-oriented approach to investing over narrative-driven growth stocks in 2022.

  • S&P 500 is close to a correction. Here’s the number it needs to avoid

    Stock benchmarks on Monday head significantly lower, as investors brace for a Federal Reserve gathering early this week that could set the tone for the rest of 2022. Here's the point at which the S&P 500 enters correction.

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks claw back losses to close out volatile day: Nasdaq ends 0.6% higher after shedding 4.9% at session lows

    Stocks renewed declines Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings results, economic data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting after an already volatile stretch of trading.