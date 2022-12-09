U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Charleys Philly Steaks Franchisee Expanding in Canton, Opening 36th Location

·2 min read

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charleys Philly Steaks is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location at Tuscarawas. Fans of the leading cheesesteak brand can get their fix by visiting the store at 4525 Tuscarawas St. W Canton, OH 44708.

In addition to serving Charleys' flagship item—the cheesesteak—this location will offer menu favorites such as loaded gourmet fries and real fruit lemonades. The variety of cheesesteak sandwiches on the menu includes both steak and chicken options.

This store opening will mark the 36th location for Anjani, a multi-unit franchise group at Charleys. In addition to the several Charleys locations open throughout Canton, Anjani operates Charleys locations around the country including the Cleveland, OH, Pittsburgh, PA and Saint Louis, MO markets.

The restaurant is projected to open on Friday, November 9th and will open its doors at 10:30AM. To celebrate this milestone opening, the new restaurant will offer a free regular-sized cheesesteak to the first 25 people at the store opening day. This promotion is available in-store only.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 700 locations around the world serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite Cheesesteaks across the globe. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media contact:
Vince Gassi
616-676-6708
350248@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charleys-philly-steaks-franchisee-expanding-in-canton-opening-36th-location-301698439.html

SOURCE Charleys Philly Steaks

