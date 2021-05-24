U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,209.03
    +53.17 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,464.41
    +256.57 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,703.00
    +232.01 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.16
    +15.89 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.95
    +2.37 (+3.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.70
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    +0.40 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4158
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7810
    -0.1590 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,868.37
    +5,254.48 (+16.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.94
    +97.30 (+11.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ sold as an NFT, could vanish from YouTube forever

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

"Charlie Bit My Finger," which was once the most-viewed video on YouTube, could be leaving the platform for good. Collector 3F Music snapped up an NFT (non-fungible token) of the 56-second video, which shows an infant biting his brother's finger and giggling, for $760,999.

Origin Protocol, which ran the auction, said in a statement the plan was to remove the original video from YouTube and then for it to be "memorialized on the blockchain." At the time of writing, the original "Charlie Bit My Finger" is still on YouTube, but it's unlisted. It has more than 883 million views. If the clip does get taken down, you might be able to watch it elsewhere if you really feel the need to re-live that experience.

3F Music, which also owns NFTs for the Disaster Girl and Overly Attached Girlfriend memes, will have the chance to create a parody of the 2007 video with the two brothers, Harry and Charlie Davies-Carr. According to the auction website, the auction winner could "recreate a hilarious modern-day rendition of the classic clip" with boys who are now aged 15 and 17. 

By 2010, "Charlie Bit My Finger" had made the Davies-Carr family enough money to buy a new house. In a video to mark the viral hit's tenth anniversary, the boys' father, Howard Davies-Carr, said he'd been told that "£1 million ($1.4 million) would be a reasonable expectation of how much the video would make us."

The figure might be higher than that now after selling it as an NFT. But, depending on what 3F Music plans to do with the video, a slice of internet history could vanish as a result.

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm refreshed its Snapdragon 7c chip for PCs and Chromebooks

    The company claims the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 delivers 10 percent faster performance than "most competing platforms."

  • Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

    Samsung has expanded its all-in-one Smart Monitor range with two new models.

  • Sony adds four new models to its portable wireless speaker lineup

    This year's Sony portable speaker lineup includes an ultra compact model along with three larger options for parties and karaoke.

  • Scientists spot the most energetic light ever seen

    Scientists have spotted the most energetic light yet, suggesting our galaxy is full of particle accelerators.

  • Dolby Vision support is coming to the Apple TV Xbox app

    You can also watch Spotify video podcasts on the console.

  • The MacBook Air M1 drops back down to $900 at Amazon

    Save $100 on Apple's MacBook Air M1 at Amazon.

  • BTS Outdid Themselves in Sharp Black Suits at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

    True style legends.

  • Japan opens mass vaccine centers 2 months before Olympics

    Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo after a one-year delay and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country’s 36 million elderly people by the end of July, despite skepticism it’s possible. Suga's government has repeatedly expanded the area and duration of a largely voluntary request-based virus state of emergency since late April and has made its virus-fighting measures stricter.

  • As Bitcoin Gyrates Wildly, Some Traders Start to Bet on Things Calming Down

    Seasoned traders sell options when the implied volatility is high and buy when volatility is low.

  • Fed's Brainard says central bank stepping up exploration of digital dollar

    (Reuters) -Growing digital currency options could lead to a "fragmentation" of the payment system that poses financial risks for households and businesses, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday in a speech that outlined the major policy questions the Fed will need to address as it explores the potential development of a digital version of the U.S. dollar. As the holder of the world's reserve currency, the United States must be highly involved as digital payments become more common and other countries develop digital currencies that can be used to send money across borders, Brainard said. "The Federal Reserve is stepping up its research and public engagement on a digital version of the U.S. dollar," Brainard said in remarks made during a virtual conference organized by CoinDesk.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilize after being cut in half from April’s $64,800 high. Here’s what the charts are projecting.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 100%

    Markets are beset by volatility, with unpredictable swings making recent sessions something of a roller coaster. The main indexes were falling sharply at the end of last week, but Friday’s release of economic data showing strong manufacturing activity provided a boost that pared back the market losses somewhat. The recent earnings season also gave reason for optimism – the S&P listed companies, collectively, reported 46% year-over-year earnings gains in Q1, compared to the 20% expected. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin sees the generally positive macro data providing support for equities in an uncertain market environment. “The combination of global reopening, elevated consumer savings, and strong corporate operating leverage will drive sharp recoveries in both economic and earnings growth... U.S. equities will continue to appreciate, albeit at a slower pace than has characterized the past 12 months… equities will remain attractive relative to cash and bonds,” Kostin noted. Taking this into consideration, our attention turned to three stocks that Goldman Sachs thinks have outsized growth prospects, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) We’ll start with a newly public biopharmaceutical company Rain Therapeutics. The company is developing a tumor-agnostic treatment strategy that selects patients based on the underlying genetics rather than the histology of the disease. Rain has two drug candidates in the pipeline, RAIN-32, which is undergoing several clinical trials, and RAD52, which is still in preclinical trial. Taking a closer look at the pipeline, we find that RAIN-32, an MDM2 inhibitor called milademetan, has a Phase 3 trial for WD/DD liposarcoma scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. At the same time, a Phase 2 trial, an MDM2 basket study, is also scheduled for 2H21. Beyond the WD/DD Phase 3 and the Phase 2 Basket study, the company is also looking to initiate another Phase 2 study in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. RAD52, the company’s second pipeline candidate, is a novel approach to the treatment of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The drug is still in early research phases, but lead candidate selection for clinical studies is set to begin sometime next year. As mentioned above, Rain is a newly public company; it held its IPO in April of this year. The company put 7,352,941 shares on the American public markets, at $17 each. The IPO raised about $125 million in gross proceeds. Opening coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Graig Suvannavejh writes: “While we’re optimistic on RAIN-32’s prospects in LPS, the revenue opportunity appears modest, as we project peak risk-unadj./adj. sales of $612mn/$428mn (assumes 70% POS), given just c.3K in US annual incidence. That said, our enthusiasm for RAIN also rests on RAIN-32’s potential beyond LPS, including in intimal sarcoma (an ultra orphan cancer), and also MDM2-amplified solid tumors, which we see as a substantial market opportunity. Across these three, we project $2.2bn/$859mn in peak yr risk unadj./adj. sales in the US/EU5, with other future indications for RAIN-32 (trials to start in 2022) and also a preclinical RAD52 program (a synthetic lethality play) representing upside potential to our forecasts.” In line with his bullish stance, Suvannavejh rates RAIN a Buy, and his $56 price target implies room for a stunning 252% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Suvannavejh's sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, RAIN earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $33.75, shares could soar 112% from current levels. (See RAIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) The next stock on Goldman Sachs's radar, Relmada Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, which focuses on issues of the central nervous system. REL-1017, the company’s prime pipeline candidate, is a novel NMDA receptor channel blocker under development as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Mental health is a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry, and the antidepressant piece of the mental health pie is expected to exceed $18.5 billion by 2027. Relmada started RELIANCE I, the first pivotal trial of REL-1017, in December of last year, testing the drug as an adjunctive treatment for major depression. By this past April, two additional studies, RELIANCE II and RELIANCE-OPS were underway. All three are now ongoing, and a fourth, Phase 1, study of REL-1017 as a monotherapy is set to begin in the first half of this year. Top-line data from the two pivotal studies is scheduled for release in 1H22. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan covers this stock, and she gives it a Buy rating along with a $78 price target that implies a 103% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Tan’s track record, click here) “We note a string of key events in 2021+ that could drive value inflection: (1) human abuse potential (HAP) study against positive control oxycodone in 2Q21 and ketamine in 2H21, where we see the market as pricing in too much risk of a negative outcome (see scenario analysis within); (2) topline data for monotherapy REL-1017 in 4Q21; and (3) topline pivotal data in adjunctive MDD (GSe peak sales of $2.5bn in 2033) in 1H22 with NDA submission to follow thereafter, all of which we are constructive on given the differentiated profile demonstrating rapid onset of action, enhanced efficacy, and good tolerability to-date,” Tan opined. What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $67.67 average price target, shares could climb 76% in the year ahead. (See RLMD stock analysis at TipRanks) Agiliti (AGTI) We’ll close out our look at high-potential Goldman picks with Agiliti. The company is a provider of medical equipment, offering hospitals and health systems a range of bariatrics, beds, therapy mattresses, fall prevention devices, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitors, medical-grade adjustable chairs, and surgical equipment – along with the technical support, clinical engineering, and on-site management to properly use, maintain, and adjust the myriad devices. By the numbers, Agiliti boasts over 90 service centers across the lower 48 states, supporting more than 800,000 pieces of medical equipment in over 7,000 acute care hospitals and alternate medical sites. On April 23 of this year, Agility debuted its stock on the NYSE in an IPO that was initially priced at $14. The company put over 26.3 million shares on the market, and raised approximately $431.5 million in gross proceeds in the first day of the IPO. Last week, Agiliti released its first quarterly financial report as a public company. The top line revenue, at $235 million, was 31% higher than the year-ago Q1. Net income was $9.6 million, up a strong $22.2 million from last year’s Q1 net loss, and EPS was 9 cents per share. Looking at the company’s forward path, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan noted, “While not reflected in the 1Q close balance sheet, management provided visibility to post-IPO leverage of approximately 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. While somewhat constrained from a managerial standpoint given demands from Northfield, management expects both the financial and managerial flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A by later this year.” Hazan summed up, "We view AGTI’s end-to-end service model as differentiated and ideally suited in today’s Hospital operating environment; we see current valuation as an attractive entry point...” To this end, Hazan gives AGTI shares a Buy rating, and his $43 price target implies a 151% upside for the coming year. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) In its first few weeks on the public markets, AGTI shares have picked up 9 reviews, which include 8 Buys and just 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $17.12 and the $21.39 average price target suggests it has room for ~25% one-year upside potential. (See AGTI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Ever heard of ‘contagious unemployment’? It’s one theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • Could Tesla CEO Elon Musk Be Changing His Mind On Lidar Sensors?

    A Tesla was spotted testing Luminar lidar sensors in Palm Beach, Fla., even though Elon Musk has trashed the technology. Tesla stock rose.

  • Ex-Blackstone India Exec Hunts for Next Star in IPO Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Mathew Cyriac is looking to take at least two companies public in India in the coming years after MTAR Technologies Pvt.’s debut success.MTAR Technologies, a precision engineering firm that Cyriac bought from Blackstone Group Inc. in 2017 when he left the private equity firm, has seen shares risen almost 62% since its March debut. The listing is part of India’s red-hot initial public offerings market where companies have raised about $4 billion since the start of the year, on track for the busiest first-half since 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. UBS Group AG expects a record year for first-time share sales in the country despite the coronavirus pandemic.Cyriac joined Blackstone as its second employee in India in 2006 and eventually became the firm’s co-head for private equity in the country. He now runs his own firm Florintree Advisors and remains optimistic about the IPO market.“There will be significant interest in new business models in fintech, digital companies and analytics-based IT services,” Cyriac, 51, said in an interview. “We expect to take at least two of our companies public in a few years.”Florintree has five portfolio companies, mainly in the engineering and fintech sectors, he said. The firm has recently bought a minority stake in Mobikwik, an Indian digital payments platform, as well as drugmaker Wanbury Ltd.The Mumbai-based investment firm has invested less than $100 million in the past three years and the MTAR’s IPO brought in 3.5 billion rupees ($48 million) of proceeds that could strengthen its war chest. It also secured a commitment from a family office for about 4 billion rupees and another 7 billion rupees from some local investors.Cyriac plans to expand the investment portfolio to 10 companies and has been in discussions with a gold loan mortgagor and a heavy engineering company that’s going through debt restructuring, he said.“We will be looking for fallen angels, buy them and restore to their old glory,” he added.(Updates MTAR’s shares price in second paragraph and to clarify his title in third paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin is officially a new asset class: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs makes the call: Cryptocurrency should now be considered an asset class.