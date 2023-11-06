Charlie Munger Faced Backlash Over 'Inhumane' Housing Plan – His Response To The Criticism: 'I'd Rather Be A Billionaire And Not Be Loved By Everybody Than Not Have Any Money'

Billionaire Charlie Munger’s design for a sizable student housing project at the University of California, Santa Barbara has generated considerable debate. His blueprint for the structure, which envisioned over 4,500 students residing in windowless rooms, was met with diverse reactions, ranging from skepticism to outright opposition.

Despite the pushback, Munger had remained resolute in his vision. “The world of architecture is a game of trade-offs,” Munger said in a discussion with MarketWatch, brushing off criticism as a common discrepancy among architects. “You’ve got to get used to the fact that billionaires aren’t the most popular people in our society. I’d rather be a billionaire and not be loved by everybody than not have any money.”

Munger’s design philosophy emerged from his belief that windowless rooms would bolster interactivity among students, an idea previously implemented at the University of Michigan’s Munger Graduate Residences. There, his substantial donation led to the creation of a $155 million complex designed to foster interdisciplinary collaboration. The building provides living spaces for 630 students, featuring suites that accommodate several private rooms, most without windows. Munger’s financial influence at Michigan had resulted in a tangible form of his architectural vision, a precursor to the debated project at UCSB.

The project, designated Munger Hall, was contingent upon Munger’s $200 million donation, which stipulated adherence to his original plan without modifications. This condition was at the heart of the controversy that unfolded.

Criticism of the design escalated when a consulting architect on the university's design review committee resigned in protest. The resignation letter articulated a deep concern for the project’s direction, calling it from an architectural, parental and human standpoint, untenable. The response from the academic and architectural community included petitions and public appeals, with over 14,000 signatures gathered to oppose the construction of Munger Hall, followed by another petition from UCSB’s architecture faculty that attracted thousands of signatories.

The Los Angeles Times had dubbed the project “Dormzilla,” while a resigned committee member decried the plans as inhumane. Amid the unfolding dissent, a spokesperson for UCSB had maintained a positive outlook, stating, “We are delighted to be moving forward with this transformational project that directly addresses the campus’s great need for more student housing.”

However, the tide of public and professional opinion eventually prompted a reevaluation. In August 2023, it was announced that the plans for Munger Hall were officially abandoned, marking a significant retreat from the initial designs and reflecting the potent influence of collective dissent in the face of major philanthropic influence.

Munger’s stance, prioritizing practical outcomes over widespread acclaim, aligns closely with a startup mentality that values disruptive innovation and long-term vision. This entrepreneurial spirit attracts investors who are drawn to unique and potentially groundbreaking ventures, recognizing that enduring skepticism and initial resistance can precede substantial rewards.

