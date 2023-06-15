Charlie Munger Said Healthcare Providers Artificially Prolong Death To Make More Money, Compares Patients To African Carcass

Billionaire investor Charlie Munger has been vocal in expressing his concerns about U.S. healthcare, stating that it is "shot through with rampant waste" and has become "immoral."

Munger says there are substantial problems that need to be addressed, including the presence of unnecessary costs and inefficiencies that plague the medical field.

Drawing a vivid analogy at a Daily Journal Annual Meeting, Munger compared the experience of a dying old person in many American hospitals to that of a carcass on the plains of Africa. He painted a bleak picture, describing how vultures, jackals, hyenas and other scavengers swarm around the helpless creature.

In an attempt to address these issues, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon.com Inc., and JPMorgan Chase joined forces to establish Haven Healthcare a venture that despite their combined efforts failed to achieve its objectives.

Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., criticized the high costs and inefficiencies in medical care as both expensive and wrong. In a CNBC interview, he went on to claim that some medical providers artificially prolong death to increase their profits.

With over 35 years of experience as board chairman of Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, Munger expressed his belief that certain healthcare practices are absurd.

"A lot of the medical care we do deliver is wrong — so expensive and wrong. It's ridiculous," he said in a "Squawk Box" interview.

In 2018, Munger predicted that when Democrats gain control of all three branches of government, there will be a push for a single-payer healthcare system. He highlighted the need for a complete change forced by the government because of the severity of the issues in the current system. He suggested that a universal healthcare system with an opt-out option would be a reasonable solution.

Warren Buffett, Munger’s longtime investing partner, shares similar concerns regarding healthcare spending, referring to it as a "tapeworm on the economic system." Buffett believes the private sector can make substantial contributions to cost-reduction efforts.

A recent investigation conducted by Kaiser Health News-NPR shed light on the alarming reality of medical debt in the United States. The study reveals that over 100 million Americans are burdened with medical debt, placing a significant financial strain on their lives. Further analysis of the data reveals that approximately one-fourth of American adults carrying this debt owe more than $5,000.

What makes this issue even more concerning is the fact that it is not primarily driven by a lack of insurance coverage. Contrary to popular belief, the majority of people grappling with medical debt are not uninsured. Instead, it is the problem of being underinsured that is prevalent. Many people have health insurance plans that do not offer sufficient coverage, leaving them vulnerable to high out-of-pocket expenses and accumulating medical debt.

