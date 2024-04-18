Charlie Munger Said 'If You Mix Raisins WIth Turds, They're Still Turds' — Mixing The Good With The Bad Leads To 'Wretched Consequences'

Known for his blunt wit and homespun wisdom, the late Charlie Munger offered an analogy that remains relevant: “If you mix raisins with turds, they’re still turds.”

At the 2000 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting, a discussion unfolded regarding the speculation frenzy in high-tech and internet arenas. Amidst the dot-com bubble, questions were raised about the long-term economic implications of speculative activities.

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s Chairman, addressed these concerns by stating that this period would likely be remembered as one of massive wealth transfer, though not necessarily wealth creation. He emphasized that real wealth generation only occurs through the productive outputs of businesses. Buffett illustrated this with an analogy to a chain letter, explaining that while some individuals may profit early on, the mechanism itself does not create new wealth; instead, it redistributes existing wealth and incurs additional costs.

He noted that similar speculative manias have occurred in other sectors, such as Nebraska farmland, where momentum investing drove land prices far beyond their productive value. This, in turn, led to significant financial fallout for both the investors and the banks that supported the speculation.

Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, built on Buffett’s insights with a creative analogy. He said, “Well, I think the reason we use the phrase wretched excess is that there are wretched consequences. If you mix the mathematics of the chain letter or the Ponzi scheme with some legitimate development like the development of the internet, you are mixing something which is wretched and irrational and has bad consequences with something that has very good consequences. But you know, if you mix raisins with turds, they’re still turds.” The analogy highlighted the dangers of allowing speculative excess to overshadow and contaminate genuine innovation and growth.

Munger’s comments are resonant today as investors and market watchers consider the lessons of past bubbles in the context of new technological and financial innovations. His sharp, candid observation serves as a reminder that while innovation itself is a vital driver of economic growth when it becomes entangled with irrational speculation, the outcomes can be detrimental.

The crypto sector exemplifies this sentiment. It’s a field brimming with a mix of high-potential blockchain technologies and highly speculative ventures. The challenge lies in differentiating between the two.

Investors are often dazzled by the promise of outsized returns without adequately understanding the underlying technology or business models. Munger’s metaphor serves as a reminder to approach the crypto craze or any investment with a critical eye, separating genuine innovation from fleeting speculation.

You may want to consult a trusted financial adviser who can assist in separating the proverbial raisins from the turds, helping ensure you don’t end up with a mess that disappoints. By taking the time to thoughtfully evaluate your options with the guidance of a financial expert, you stand a much better chance of achieving your financial goals without succumbing to the consequences of ill-advised combinations.

