U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,475.01
    +3.94 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,934.27
    -54.57 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.09
    -15.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.31
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.21
    -1.86 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.20
    +14.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.23 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4630
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,115.21
    +114.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.27
    +3.88 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRK-A
  • BRK-B

Will we ever return to a five-day in-office work week? Charlie Munger doesn’t think so.

Even as COVD-19 restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, the famed investor said Wednesday during The Daily Journal’s annual shareholders meeting that he does not expect white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.

“It’s amazing the percentage of people in computer science that don’t want to be in the office for a normal life,” Munger said. “They want to do a lot of it from locations that are more convenient for them — I think that’s going to remain forever.”

His view comes amid a broad push by leaders in corporate America to get staff back to the physical workplace as states increasingly drop mask mandates and lift pandemic-related restrictions. Most recently, Microsoft told U.S. employees to begin returning to their offices starting Feb. 28 in an attempt to resume normal operations as virus case numbers recede.

Corporate employers have played back-and-forth for months on office policies amid changing guidelines from local government leaders and the ebbs and flows in coronavirus case counts across the country, with the Delta and Omicron variants disrupting plans for broader returns this past year.

As the latest Omicron-driven wave appears to abate, on Wall Street, office attendance at financial giants including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have risen in recent weeks, while American Express said earlier this month it would ask New York employees to work from their offices at least once a week starting in March, embracing a hybrid model.

The J.P. Morgan logo sign on the entrance of a glass office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York, USA on 23 January 2020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company has the headquarters in New York City. NY, USA (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The J.P. Morgan logo sign on the entrance of a glass office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York, USA on 23 January 2020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company has the headquarters in New York City. NY, USA (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

But many employees who have become accustomed to working remotely over the past two years have resisted calls for full-time onsite returns, especially as some companies continue to embrace at-home work and experiment with hybrid models.

Bloomberg reported a recent survey conducted by the Advanced Workplace Associates of nearly 10,000 people working in the finance, technology and energy sectors around the world found that only 3% of white-collar employees are willing to return to full-time office hours.

“Employers have to realize that the genie is out of the bottle,” AWA managing director Andrew Mawson said in a statement. “Workers have seen that flexibility can work and bosses who are not sensitive to their employees’ needs will suffer accordingly.”

At The Daily Journal meeting, Munger also suggested that a full recovery in business travel was unlikely.

“I don’t think the average corporation is going to fly its directors around so they can sit at the same table for every meeting of the year,” Munger said.

“The Berkshire Hathaway directors have met face-to-face twice a year and done everything else on the telephone or with consent minutes, and it’s worked fine,” he added. “I don’t think we needed all these goddamn meetings and airplane flights.”

While Munger argued that completing business activities remotely has made certain components of work “simpler, cheaper, and more efficient,” he argued, on the other hand, that federal stimulus for workers sidelined during the pandemic has been too liberal.

“What makes capitalism work is the fact that if you’re an able-bodied young person, if you refuse to work, you suffer a fair amount of agony, and because of that agony, the whole economic system works,” he said, adding effective, prospering economies have traditionally imposed hardship on young people who don’t want to work.

“You take away that hardship and say ‘you can stay home and get more than if you come in to work,’ that’s quite disruptive to an economic system like ours,” Munger added. “The next time we do this, I don’t think we ought to be so liberal.”

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Munger on tech antitrust: ‘I want big, strong American companies’

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses&nbsp;U.S. Big Tech companies and potential antitrust enforcement.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Here's Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) slid Wednesday morning after it was reported late Tuesday that the company is paying $90 million to settle a data-privacy-related class-action lawsuit. For Meta, $90 million isn't exactly a lot of money -- its revenue in the fourth quarter alone was $33.7 billion. This particular class-action lawsuit, which is a decade old, alleged that Facebook continued to track its users online even after they had logged out of the social media platform.

  • Oil prices pull back in electronic trading on report of progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Oil futures declined in electronic trading Wednesday afternoon, after settling higher for the session. Prices fell after

  • Microsoft to fully reopen offices soon in move toward hybrid work

    The Redmond-based tech giant expects employees to finalize hybrid work plans by the end of March. It cited declining Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in King County for its decision, as well as high vaccination rates.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • Vietnam apparel exports seen rising 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion -official

    Vietnam's apparel exports are expected to jump 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion as factories keep up production despite surging coronavirus infections, the country's textile and garment association told Reuters. Among the world's largest manufacturers for brands like Nike, Zara, and H&M, Vietnam has recently lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs, which last year disrupted production and hobbled global supply chains. "The pandemic will have a milder impact on Vietnam's garment and textile industry this year thanks to a high vaccination rate," Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association vice chairman, Truong Van Cam, said in an interview this week.

  • USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

    The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/WTO/2021%20USTR%20Report%20to%20Congress%20on%20China's%20WTO%20Compliance.pdf with World Trade Organization rules that the "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the Trump administration two years ago failed to address fundamental U.S. concerns with China's industrial policies and supporting policies, including "massive financial resources."

  • Colorado mining company aiming to be an EV battery supplier names new CEO

    The outgoing CEO helped guide the company through its big pivot from uranium to domestic graphite production.

  • Need more money in retirement? Try a part-time job

    Not everyone has had the chance to save enough for retirement, or they may have plenty of money but find themselves bored—a part-time job can help in either of those instances. Retirement tip of the week: If you’re worried you’re taking too much money out of your retirement accounts, or you’re looking to amplify what you’ve already saved, consider taking on a part-time job or gig work to generate extra cash flow. A job in retirement, even if it’s only for a few hours a week, can bring retirees plenty of perks.

  • You’re about to get a raise, and you’ll probably be really disappointed

    In order to attract and retain workers in the currently tight labor market, nearly half of employers are coughing up 2022 raises that top 3%.

  • China courts freeze $157 million of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

    A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group, according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group. State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the southwestern city of Chengdu in December for overdue construction fees, cited the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruling that the assets to be frozen will include bank deposits and real estate. Separately, Shanghai Construction Group said last week a local court in Guangzhou has frozen 361.5 million yuan of assets of a different Evergrande unit in the central province of Jiangsu for overdue payments.

  • Permian Roughneck Shortage Clouds Outlook for Oil Output Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil drillers set to increase U.S. production in the coming years face considerable headwinds from labor shortages in America’s most prolific shale patch, according to industry consultants Evercore ISI.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spre

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.