U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,237.68
    -21.84 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.71
    +6.64 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,954.03
    -175.93 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.32
    -15.35 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.00
    +3.98 (+3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    -0.0070 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9780
    -0.0330 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.1710
    +1.0410 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,706.83
    -455.15 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.72
    +3.78 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Charlotte Electrician Supports Homeowners And Local Businesses With Quality Electrical Services

LiveWire Electrical
·4 min read

Charlotte, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

Charlotte, NC based LiveWire Electrical would like to offer their expert assistance to local those who are in need of a reliable electrician. Whether a client’s needs are residential, commercial or industrial, LiveWire Electrical has the tools and expertise needed to ensure that they provide the very best services. The company draws from over 20 years of experience and puts the safety of their clients at the forefront of everything they do. LiveWire Electrical is locally owned-and-operated, meaning clients can be sure they are dealing with a company that has their best interests at the heart of everything they do.

Over the past two decades, LiveWire Electrical contractors have built a reputation for integrity and going the extra mile. As one of the most highly regarded Charlotte electricians, the company has the resources to help with everything from rewiring fixtures to installing electric panels — whatever the client’s needs, LiveWire can meet them. They have become the go-to electrician for reliable, quality electrical services. Every one of the company’s electricians is highly skilled and has the knowledge and tools needed to justify the company’s rates, which are also very affordable for the quality of work they produce. Their prices are low and transparent, their team is well trained and committed to excellence. Furthermore the company understands that convenience is a treasured aspect of customer service. As a result, all will find that their team is very easy to reach.

“Our licensed and trained electricians will make sure your electrical systems are working properly and are up to code. We prioritize quality work and safety so you can rest easy knowing the electrical work was done right,” says Bobby Lynn, the owner of LiveWire.

LiveWire Electrical proudly serves a number of areas. They are fully accredited, licensed and insured, meaning their customers can always be sure they are in good hands. Anything from installing circuit breakers in industrial centers to domestic or residential electrical work and commercial electrical work is within the company’s realm of expertise. Their focus is on delivering great customer service and earning the trust and respect of their clients. A lot of their business comes from word of mouth referrals and repeat business.

The Charlotte electric company is often called in for small projects like a faulty outlet or the installation of a ceiling fan, but they have the tools and expertise needed to work on considerably larger projects as well. What separates LiveWire from other electricians in the Charlotte NC area is the fact that the LiveWire team is passionate about the work they do. They provide great service at a very affordable rate while also ensuring their clients are satisfied. The LiveWire team always gets the job done on time and safely. Read more about their services on their website at https://www.livewireelectricalcharlotte.com/services/.

A number of happy clients have left excellent reviews online. Arthur P. says in a 5-Star review on the Google platform, “Bob left another job he was on to help us get up and running so we could get back to work. He also troubleshot the problem and was absolutely correct about it being a Duke energy issue. He fixed the issues on our property that Duke caused, and if we have any future electrical issues we will call Bob because of his professionalism and knowledge of electrical systems and pathways.”

Benjamin C. also says in their top-rated review, “Great customer service! Entered a request for service/estimate Monday morning, with desire for work to be completed that day. Bobby called mid-morning and provided an estimate and indicated he could mostly like swing by in the afternoon. He called back after his morning appt was completed and let me know he was on his way. Work was performed quickly, and price was in line with estimate. Thanks, Bobby!”

There are many more rave reviews of the company on Yelp, and these can be found at the following link: Electrician in Charlotte - Yelp. Get in touch with LiveWire for more information on their electric contractor services and for swift quotes. LiveWire is the number one electric contractor in the area, and their reputation is well earned.

###

For more information about LiveWire Electrical, contact the company here:

LiveWire Electrical
Bobby Lynn
(704) 289-7792
bobbylynn81@gmail.com
1409 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

CONTACT: Bobby Lynn


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Exclusive-Russia's Surgut works with China to allow oil sales to go on

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian producer Surgutneftegaz has allowed Chinese buyers to receive oil without providing guarantees known as letters of credit (LC) in order to bypass Western sanctions, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The change in terms is allowing Surgutneftegaz to continue to sell ESPO Blend crude from the port of Kozmino in Russia's Far East to China, the world's top oil importer. Russian ESPO crude exports, at 754,000 barrels per day in April, provide China's biggest source of spot crude.

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

    If there's anything that gets our hackles up, it's stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high. Today's national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

  • Shopify Makes a Key Move to Compete With Amazon, Walmart

    Amazon and Walmart are locked in a two-way race, but Shopify is making moves to insert itself into the e-retail discussion.

  • Democrats Target Oil Companies With Plan to Tax Windfall Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren say they’re working on a proposed new tax targeting profits being reaped by oil companies as crude prices spike amid geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkr

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • U.S. eliminates human controls requirement for fully automated vehicles

    U.S. regulators on Thursday issued final rules eliminating the need for automated vehicle manufacturers to equip fully autonomous vehicles with manual driving controls to meet crash standards. Automakers and tech companies have faced significant hurdles to deploying automated driving system (ADS) vehicles without human controls because of safety standards written decades ago that assume people are in control. Last month, General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise petitioned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals.

  • BMW Hit by News That Could Slow Its Efforts Against Tesla

    German high-end vehicle manufacturer BMW is going off the road as it tries to win against Tesla in electrification.

  • Some companies are still doing business in Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss how notable companies like Dunkin' Donuts and Subway are hesitant to stop doing business in Russia amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Goldman Sachs sees the risk of US entering a recession

    A recession may be taking form off in the distance, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Russian Oil Rigs in Venezuela Complicate U.S. Talks With Maduro

    (Bloomberg) -- Much has been written about the hurdles to a U.S.-Venezuela detente that would allow oil from the South American nation to start flowing more freely into international markets. One of them, though, has been overlooked: The presence of a Kremlin-owned company in oil fields all across Venezuela.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in

  • Castor Maritime Enters Three New Charter Agreements

    Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has fixed its M/V Magic Moon Panamax dry bulk carrier on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $25,000. The charter commenced on March 6, 2022, and has a minimum duration of about 30 days. The company has fixed M/V Magic Argo Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 103% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes. The charter is expected to commence on April 4, 2022, and will have

  • Russia Says It Has Enough Energy Buyers Even With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has enough buyers for its oil and gas even as Western nations and their allies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a top Kremlin official.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine and Russia Fai

  • Elon Musk Has Sold Seven Homes for Nearly $130 Million After Vowing to ‘Own No House’

    The Tesla CEO now rents in Texas after selling his California homes to Unlimint founder Kirill Evstratov, Chinese billionaire William Ding and others.