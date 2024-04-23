Charlotte suburb among NC’s ‘million-dollar cities’ for homebuyers

Home values are topping $1 million in a handful of North Carolina locales, including one in the Charlotte metro area.

The housing market in Charlotte and across much of North Carolina has been on fire in recent years, but new numbers from Zillow reveal an interesting detail.

North Carolina has four “million-dollar cities” where Zillow says a typical home is worth seven figures — unchanged from last year. And they are spread across the state from east to west.

Two spots, Wrightsville Beach and Bald Head Island, are seeing home prices take off as people flock to the Carolina coast, which has been setting records for home sales. Zillow says a typical home in Wrightsville Beach was $1.45 million in February and for Bald Head Island the amount was $1.3 million.

One of the other two places is Marvin, a ritzy suburb south of Charlotte that recently ranked among the best places to live here.

