The Charm of Colombia Took Over Manhattan

·2 min read

A convoy of six trucks circled around Manhattan's most emblematic spots to remind New Yorkers that Colombia is the most welcoming place on Earth.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Colombia lit up New York City with a convoy of trucks displaying images of the country's landscapes and cultural wonders, along with images from Disney's Encanto movie, that toured the busiest spots in Manhattan. Pedestrians passing by took pictures with the trucks and shared posts on social media with the hashtag #WishingToBeInColombia, proving that senseless tourism has come to an end, and that travelers are looking for meaningful experiences and conscious destinations to visit such as Colombia.

Photo credit: ProColombia
Photo credit: ProColombia

"Colombia has unparalleled wealth regarding biodiversity and culture, and a strong commitment to sustainability and meaningful travel that can be experienced in any of our Six Touristic Regions. That's why we want to tell the world, through our Country Brand, that we are truly the most welcoming place," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, the agency in charge of promoting tourism in Colombia.

"We are also closer to the United States than most of the people think. Ten cities in the US are connected to 9 cities in Colombia through 8 airlines; we have recovered 121% of our pre-pandemic capacity with the United States and there are 336 weekly frequencies and 56,408 seats available per week bringing Americans and Colombians together!" Santoro added.

The six trucks, equipped with big format screens, covered most of Manhattan's popular areas in two routes throughout the day. From Columbus Circle, making nine stops at places like the Ed Sullivan Theater, Times Square, Penn Station, The Vessel, Union Square and the World Trade Center, to Wall Street.

Encanto, Disney Animation Studios' most recent movie, features several references to Colombian diversity, its traditions and family-oriented culture, its gastronomy and music; the movie had a special appearance in the videos that were played at each of the stops of the parade. This initiative, led by ProColombia, joins other promotional activations taking place at Colombia's main airports. There, arriving travelers will find an oversized welcome message and will get a symbolic stamp when going through passport control, to remind them that they have arrived to a country where they will feel right at home.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-charm-of-colombia-took-over-manhattan-301510506.html

SOURCE ProColombia

