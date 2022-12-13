U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

"Charm of Jiangsu" Top 10 Tourism Routes invite global netizens to vote

·2 min read

NANJING, China, Dec. 13, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- From December 6th to 9th, the "Charm of Jiangsu" Top 10 Tourism Routes were newly released on the @Visitjiangsu account of Instagram. 10 selected themed itineraries, such as A Trip with Wellness, Canal Charm in Jiangnan Area, and Be Neighbor of Sea, Discover Heritages in Waves, are presented in two forms: eye-catching real-life page-turning videos and ins-style hand-painted creative posters, opening a brand-new journey for overseas netizens to discover a new experience of "Charm of Jiangsu". At the same time, the "Most Popular Tourism Route" voting activity is also ongoing, according to the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

The main page of @Visitjiangsu
In August, the "Charm of Jiangsu" Tourism Routes campaign with the theme of "Visit Jiangsu and Discover the Charm of Jiangsu" sent invitations to global friends. 10 theme routes for inbound tourism stand out.

These boutique routes are tailor-made for different tourists, full of creativity and ingenuity of the designers. The route "Meet Colorful Jiangsu" takes tourists to attractions such as Qianduo Rape Flower Sea and Slender West Lake where they can feel the beauty of Jiangsu; "Canal Charm in Jiangnan Area" enables tourists to learn the culture and customs along the canal. "I love independent travel, and I have a good understanding of Jiangsu's culture and interesting attractions. I would like to recommend my personal experience to everyone," said Bai Yiming, the author of route, very excited after knowing that his route was selected.

On the homepage of @Visitjiangsu, 10 hand-painted routes are gathered into a special topic of snapshots. Each route is presented with a detailed introduction. Overseas Instagram users praised: "Beautiful" and "Quite spectacular".

Now everyone can vote for their favorite route as long as they click on the picture of the work. It has 1 first prize, 3 second prizes, and 6 third prizes. The selected routes will receive subsidies of 5,000 yuan, 2,000 yuan, and 1,000 yuan respectively (including tax) and award certificates.

To explore the most beautiful Jiangsu of rivers, lakes, sea and springs, "Charm of Jiangsu" sincerely invites more overseas tourists to Jiangsu to experience the beautiful scenery, beautiful taste, beautiful humanities, beautiful life, and beautiful discoveries.

Source: Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charm-of-jiangsu-top-10-tourism-routes-invite-global-netizens-to-vote-301701404.html

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

